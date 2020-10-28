Ford can’t stop scoring and Exmouth Rovers can’t stop winning

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

James Clark and Felix Ford netted the goals that gave Exmouth Rovers a 2-0 win over Lyme Regis Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victory, a fifth in six unbeaten games this season, means Rovers stay top of the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East table.

This Saturday (October 31) it’s the big derby meeting with Rovers hosting Exmouth Spartans at the Withycombe Common pitches.

Felix Ford has scored in each of the last four Rovers outings.

With Spartans having won two of their last three and Rovers sporting one of only three remaining unbeaten records in the division, Saturday’s game promises much!

Kick-off is at 3pm.