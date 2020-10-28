Advanced search

Ford can’t stop scoring and Exmouth Rovers can’t stop winning

PUBLISHED: 07:14 28 October 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

James Clark and Felix Ford netted the goals that gave Exmouth Rovers a 2-0 win over Lyme Regis Reserves.

The victory, a fifth in six unbeaten games this season, means Rovers stay top of the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East table.

This Saturday (October 31) it’s the big derby meeting with Rovers hosting Exmouth Spartans at the Withycombe Common pitches.

Felix Ford has scored in each of the last four Rovers outings.

With Spartans having won two of their last three and Rovers sporting one of only three remaining unbeaten records in the division, Saturday’s game promises much!

Kick-off is at 3pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Robins grounded by four-goal Moody

Ford can’t stop scoring and Exmouth Rovers can’t stop winning

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Brilliant Biddick launches new point-to-point season with treble triumph at Ottery St Mary

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.

‘Heroes of the high street’ offering meals for children during half term

Chris Fletcher, of the Gingerbread House and Emma Barker of Granny Gothards. Picture: Fran Mcelhone

Schlaefli nets as Town Reserves are edged out at St Martins

Exmouth Town Reserves who have made a fine start to the Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North & East campiagn. Picture; ETFC