Ford can’t stop scoring and Exmouth Rovers can’t stop winning
PUBLISHED: 07:14 28 October 2020
Archant
James Clark and Felix Ford netted the goals that gave Exmouth Rovers a 2-0 win over Lyme Regis Reserves.
The victory, a fifth in six unbeaten games this season, means Rovers stay top of the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East table.
This Saturday (October 31) it’s the big derby meeting with Rovers hosting Exmouth Spartans at the Withycombe Common pitches.
Felix Ford has scored in each of the last four Rovers outings.
With Spartans having won two of their last three and Rovers sporting one of only three remaining unbeaten records in the division, Saturday’s game promises much!
Kick-off is at 3pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.