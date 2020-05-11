Football to return? Crediton United president slams talk of a return

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Dave Blanchford is well known through Devon footballing circles, writes Steve Birley.

Dave, who celebrated his 80th birthday in 2019 and is the president of Crediton United Football Club, continues to serve the wider game as a Devon County FA councillor.

Dave’s views on the ‘return of football’ are probably shared, by many folk, the length and breadth of the country.

He says: “I wish someone would explain to me just why they are even being allowed to talk about ‘getting the game we all love, back on’.

“Look, and don’t get me wrong. I love the game with a passion, arguably more than the next person. However, for the life of me, I cannot see why the government cannot take the lead with this entire issue and come out with a positive stance to end all the aimless chit-chat about getting the game back on.”

He continued: “My wife Monica and I have 10 grandchildren that we are missing dearly, but we have kept our end of the bargain and rigidly stuck to the government advice on social distancing.

“We feel we are ‘playing our part’ complying with something which causes us no end of angst. Locally, football has been stopped for the season and as to when we might get games on again – who knows?

“I do feel very strongly that whoever is at the top of the tree, so to speak, regarding football, is putting money before life. Surely, we cannot really be planning to bring back top flight football as we all continue to battle this Coronavirus pandemic.”

He rounded things off by adding: “Hopefully, someone in government will see sense and take the appropriate steps to stop all this talk of a return of any sort of top flight football until life is back to some form of what we use to call ‘normal’!”