Football season brought to an immediate halt with 19/20 campaign null and voided

Football, a generic picture. Picture TERRY IFE Archant

The 2019/20 non-league football season is officially over following a decision from the Football Association (FA).

The FA announced on Thursday (March 26) that leagues from step three to step seven of its National League System will be brought to an immediate end and deemed null and void due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All results will be expunged and there will be no promotion or relegation of clubs between those divisions, and no promotion from step three to the National League.

This will be a saving grace for Sidmouth Town who were languishing in the lower depths of the South West Peninsula League (SWPL) Premier East while Exmouth Town will see their high-flying Toolstation Western League season cut short.

Honiton Town and Axminster Town also play their football in the SWPL.

In the statement, the FA said: “These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game and in consultation across key stakeholders.

“Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“Today’s steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind.”

Women’s football from tiers three to seven will also be brought to an immediate end and all results will be expunged.