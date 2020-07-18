Football quiz time! - How much do you know about Leeds United?

The 2017, 100 Football Quiz Archant

Here’s our latest weekend quiz offering. It’s one for all followers of Leeds United who had their promotion back to the top flight of English football confirmed on Friday evening.

Leeds United have been promoted back to the top flight and for this weekend’s quiz teaser we are focussing on the Yorkshire Club:

1. When were Leeds last in the Premier Division?

2. Leeds dropped into the third tier of league football in what year?

3. Who was the Leeds United manager when the Elland Road men were last in the Premier Division?

4. How many of the 15 managers who have been in charge of Leeds since they were last in the Premier Division can you name?

5. Who was the last man to lead Leeds United to promotion to the top flight - it was in 1990?

6. Name the top five players for Leeds in terms of appearances for the club.

7. Name the top five players for Leeds in terms of goal scored for the club?

8. Name the two South African international players who have played for Leeds?

Answers: 1. 2004; 2. Leeds were relegated from the Championship to League One in 2007; 3. When Leeds were last in the top flight the manager was Eddie Gray; 4 The 15 managers of Leeds since they were last in the top flight reads: Kevin Blackwell (June 2004 - September 2006); Dennis Wise (Oct 2006 - Jan 2008); Gary McAllister (Jan 2008 - Dec 2008); Simon Grayson (Dec 2008 - Feb 2012); Neil Warnock (Feb 2012 - Apr 2013); Brian McDermott (Apr 2013 - May 2014); Dave Hockaday (June 2014 - Aug 2014); Darko Milanic (Sep 2014 - Oct 2014); Neil Redfern (Oct 2014 - May 2015); Uwe Rosler (May 2015 - Oct 2015); Steve Evans (Oct 2015 - June 2016); Gary Monk (June 2016 - May 2017); Thomas Christiansen (June 2017 - Feb 2018); Paul Heckingbottom (Feb 2018 - June 2018) and Marcelo Bielsa (June 2018 - present); 5. Howard Wilkinson was the Leeds United manager when they were promoted to the top flight in 1990. 6, Jack Charlton (773), Billy Bremner (772), Paul Reaney (748), Norman Hunter (726) and Paul Madeley (725); 7. Peter Lorimer (258), John Charles (137), Alan Clarke (131), Tom Jennings (117), Billy Bremner (115). 8. Lucas Radebe played 61 times for South Africa and Phil Masinga, who also played for Leeds, played 58 times for South Africa.