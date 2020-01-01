Football Quiz – Premier Division hat-tricks

As the temperatures soar – how hot are you on Premier League hat-tricks? Following Antony Martial’s hat-trick for Manchester United in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United, it led us to put together a Premier League hat-tricks quiz.

Each answer has a number of points to be won with a full-house being 50. Good luck!

Q1 . Before Martial’s treble, who was the last player to score a Premier League hat-trick for United and, for the full three points – name who it was against and in what season. Total THREE points.

Q2. Who scored the first ever Premier League hat-trick – for what team, against whom and in what season. FOUR points

Q3. Who was the first overseas footballer to score a hat-trick in the Premier League. Name him, his team, the opposition and the season. FOUR points.

Q4. Who scored the first Premier League hat-trick for Liverpool. Name him, the opposition and the season. THREE points.

Q5. Name the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Tottenham Hostpur. Name the opposition and the season. THREE points.

Q6. Name the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Arsenal. Name the opposition and the season. THREE points.

Q7. Name the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea. Name the opposition and the season. THREE points.

Q8. Name the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City. Name the opposition and the season. THREE points.

Q9 Name the 1,2,3 in terms of scoring the MOST hat-tricks in Premier League history. THREE points.

Q10 Name the three German players to score Premier League hat-tricks – an extra point for getting each of the three players’ teams. SIX POINTS

Q11 Name the first three Scottish footballers to net Premier League hat-tricks – and who they played for. SIX points

Q12 Name the first Englishman to score a Premier League hat-trick. Name his club and who he scored it against for two more points. THREE points.

Q13 Name the six Welsh players to have scored Premier Division hat-tricks. SIX points

Total points available in our Premier Division hat-trick quiz = 50

And now for those all-important answers.

Q1. Prior to Anthony Martial’s hat-trick the previous Premier League treble for United was scored by Robin Van Persie against Aston Villa in the 2012/13 season. THREE points

Q2. The first ever Premier league hat-trick was scored by Eric Cantona, playing for Leeds United against Spurs in the 1992/93 season. FOUR points

Q3. The first overseas player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League was Efan Ekoku of Everton against Norwich City in the 1992/93 season. FOUR points

Q4. Mark Walters was the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, doing so against Coventry City in the 1992/93 season. THREE points

Q5. Teddy Sheringham was the first Spurs player to net a Premier League hat-trick, doing so against Leeds United in the 1992/93 season. THREE points

Q6. Micky Quinn scored Arsenal’s first Premier League treble, scoring it against Coventry City in the 1993/94 season. THREE points

Q7. Gavin Peacock scored the first Chelsea Premier League hat-trick, netting his three against Middlesborough in the 1995/96 season. THREE points

Q8. The first Manchester City Premier Division hat-trick was netted by Paulo Wanchope against Sunderland at the start of the 2000/01 season. THREE points

Q9. As at June 25, 2010, the top three in terms of scoring the most Premier League hat-tricks reads: 1. Sergio Aguero with 12; 2. Alan Shearer with 11 and 3. Robbie Fowler with 9. THREE points

Q10. Jurgen Klinsmann (Spurs) was the first in the 97/98 season; Fredi Bobic was next, netting his treble for Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town in 2001/02 and the most recent was Chelsea’s Andre Schurle with three versus Fulham in the 2013/14 season. SIX points.

Q 11. John Hendrie of Middlesborough was the first, scoring his three against Blackburn Rovers in December 1992; next it was Gordon Strachan for Leeds United against Blackburn Rovers in April 1993 and third was Gary McAllister for Leeds United against Covenrty City in October 1995. SIX points

Q12. The first English player to score a Premier League hat-trick was Mark Robins who netted his treble for Norwich City against Oldham Athletic in the 1992/93 season. THREE points

Q 13. The first was Dean Saunders for Aston Villa v Swindon Town in the 1993/94 season; then it was Mark Hughes for Chelsea v Leeds United (95/96); Gary Speed for Everton v Southampton (95/96); Rob Earnshaw for WBA v Charlton Athletic (2004/05); Gareth Bale for Spurs v Aston Villa (2011/12) and the most recent was Aaron Ramsey for Arsenal v Everton in the 2017/18 season. SIX points