Football Quiz - How well do you know Premier League number nines?

Here’s our latest quiz offering. There are 70 points at stake, one for each correct name! How many number nines can you name in the Premier League era from Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton?

1. Name the 12 Arsenal players to wear the number nine shirt in the Premier League era

2. Name the 15 Chelsea players to wear the number nine shirt in the Premier League era

3. Name the seven Tottenham Hotspur players to wear the number nine shirt in the Premier League era

4. Name the eight Manchester United players to wear the number nine shirt in the Premier League era

5. Name the 10 Manchester City players to wear the number nine shirt in the Premier League era

6. Name the 11 Liverpool players to wear the number nine shirt in the Premier League era

7. Name the eight Everton players to wear the number nine shirt in the Premier League era.

Arsenal number 9s in the Premiership era.

There have been 12 in total.

Season 1993/94 and 94/95 Alan Smith; season 19/96 and 96/97 Paul Merson; 97/98 and 98/99 Nicholas Anelka; 1999/2000 Davor Suker; 2001/02 and 02/03 Francis Jeffers; 03/04, 04/05 and 05/06 Jose Antonio Reyes; 06/07 Julio Baptista; 07/08 and 08/09 and 2009/10 Eduardo; 2011/12 Park Chu-Young; 2012/13, 13/14 and 14/15 Lukas Podolski; 16/17 Lucas Perez; 17/18, 18/19 and 19/20 Alexandre Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur number 9s in the Premiership era.

There have been seven.

1993/94 to 98/99 Darren Anderton; 1999/2000 and 2001/02 Les Ferdinand; 2002/03 no number nine; 2003/04 to 2005/06 Fredric Kanoute; 2006/07 and 07/08 Dimitar Berbatov; 08/09 to 11/12 Roman Pavlyuchenko; 12/13 no number nine; 13/14, 14/15 and 15/16 Roberto Soldado; 16/17 and 17/18 Vincent Janssen; 18/19 no number nine; 19/20 no number nine.

Chelsea number 9s in the Premiership era

There have been 15.

1993-94 Tony Cascarino; 1994-1996 Mark Stein; 1996 to 1999 Gianluca Vialli; 1999 - 2000 Chris Sutton; 2000 to 2004 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink; 2004/05 Mateja Kezman; 2005/06 Hernan Crespo; 2006/07 Khalid Boulahrouz; 2007/08 Steve Sidwell; 2008/09 Franco Di Santo; 2011 to 2014 Fernando Torres; 15/16 Radamel Falcao;17/18 Alvaro Morata; 2018/19 Gonzalo Higuain; 2019/20 Tammy Abrahams

Manchester United number 9s in the Premiership era

There have been eight.

1993/94 and 94/95 Brian McClair; 95/96 to 01/02 Andy Cole; 02/03 no number nine; 03/04 to 07/08 Louis Saha; 08/09 to 12/13 Dimitar Berbatov; 2014/15 Radamel Falcao; 2016/17 Zlatan Ibrahimovoc; 17/18 and 18/19 Romelu Lukaku; 19/20 Anthony Martial

Manchester City number 9s in the Premiership era

There have been 10

1993 to 1996 Niall Quinn; 2000/2001 Paul Dickov; 2002/2004 Paulo Wanchope; 2005/06 Andrew Cole; 2006/08 Emile Mpenza; 2008/09 Valeri Bojinov; 2010 to 2012 Emmanuel Adebayor; 2013 to 2015 Alvaro Negredo; 2016/17 Nolito; 2019/20 Gabriel Jesus

Liverpool number 9s in the Premiership era

There have been 11.

1993 to 1996 Ian Rush; 1996-2001 Robbie Fowler; 2001/02 Nicolas Anelka; 2002 to 2004 El-Hadji Diouf; 200/04 to 2006 Djibril Cisse; 2006/07 Robbie Fowler; 2007 to 2011 Fernando Torres; 2011/12 Andy Carroll; 2013/14 Iago Aspas; 2014/15 Rickie Lambert; 2015/16 Christian Benteke; 2017 to date Roberto Firmino

Everton number 9s in the Premiership era

There have been eight.

1993/94 Tony Cottee; 94/95 to 97/98 Duncan Ferguson; 98/99 to 2003/04 Kevin Campbell; 2005/06 Duncan Ferguson; 2006/07 James Beattie; 2008/09 Louis Saha; 2011/12 Landon Donovan; 2013/14 to 16/17 Arouna Kone; 2019/20 Dominic Calvert-Lewin