Football Quiz - How much do you know about the game in the top flight?

Here's another of our popular quizzes. It's all about top flight football in England. The answers are shown after the questions so, whether you are alone, or perhaps with friends - have a go now...

1. Name the TOP 10 goalscorers in the English Premier Division over the past decade - bank one point for each correct answer.

2. Name the TOP 10 goalscorers for Manchester United in the Premier Division over the past decade - bank one point for each correct answer.

3. Name the TOP 10 goalscorers for Liverpool in the Premier Division over the past decade - bank one point for each correct answer.

4. As of the end of 2019 can you name the TOP 10 all-time Chelsea leading scorers in the Premier Division - bank one point for each correct answer.

5. As of the end of 2019 can you name the TOP 10 all-time Tottneham scorers in the Premier Division - bank one point for each correct answer.

6. How well do you know your Man City players?

Name the only player to gain a cap for Liberia while playing for Man City.

Name the only player to gain a cap for the Ukraine while playing for Man City.

Name the only player to gain a cap for Bermuda while playing for Man City.

Name the only player to gain a cap for Costa Rica while playing for Man City

Name the only player to gain a cap for Italy while playing for Man City.

7. How many of the 37 clubs that have played in the Premier Division over the past decade can you name: (one point for each team you get - max 37 points)

8. As of the end of 2019 name the 10 goalkeepers to have kept the most clean sheets in the Premier Division era (award yourself one point for each correct answer)

9. As at the end of 2019 can you name the 13 players to have appeared in AT LEAST 500 Premier Division matches. (award yourself 2 points for each correct answer - max 26 points)

1, The top 10 goal scorers in the Premier Division over the past decade were: 1, Sergio Agüero 174; 2, Harry Kane 136; 3, Wayne Rooney 114; 4, Romelu Lukaku 113; 5, Robin van Persie 98; 6, Jamie Vardy 97; 7, Eden Hazard 85; 8, Olivier Giroud 78; 9, Raheem Sterling 77; 10, Sadio Mane 76

2. The top 10 Man Utd goalscorers over the last decade were: 10 Jesse Lingaard; 9 Paul Pogba; 8 Dimitar Berbatoff, 7. Lukaku; 6 Juan Mata; 5, RVP, 4, Anthony Martial, 3, Chicorito; 2, Marcus Rashford; 1, Wayne Rooney.

3, Top 10 Liverpool goalscorers over the last decade were 10, James Milner, 9 Jordan Henderson; 8, Divock Origi; 7, Philippe Coutinho; 6, Steven Gerrard; 5, Daniel Sturridge; 4, Sadio Mane; 3, Roberto Firmino, 2, Luis Suarez; 1, Mohamed Salah

4. As of the end of 2019, the top 10 ALL TIME Chelsea leading scorers in the Premier Division were: 1, Frank Lampard 147 (2001 - 2014); 2, Didier Drogba 104 (2204 - 2015); 3, Eden Hazard 85 (2012 - 2019); 4, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 69 (2000- 2004); 5, Gianfranco Zola 59 (1996 - 2003); 6, Eidur Gudjohnsen 54 (2000 - 2006). 7, Diego Costa 52 (2014 - 2017), 8, John Terry 41 (2001 - 2017), 9, Nicolas Anelka 38 (2008 - 2011), 10, Poyet 36 (1997 - 2001)

5, At the end of 2019 the top 10 ALL TIME Tottenham goal scorers in the Premier Division were: 1, Harry Kane 136 (2014 - current day); 2, Teddy Sheringham 97 (1992 - 2003); 3, Robbie Keane 91 (2002 - 2009), 4, Jermain Defoe 91 (2004 - 2014), 5, Christian Eriksen 51 (2013 - current), 6, Chris Armstrong 48 (1995 - 2000), 7, Dele Alli (2015 - current), 8, SON Heung-min 47 (2015 - current), 9, Gareth Bale 42 (2007 - 2013), 10, Steffen Iversen 36 (1996 - 2002)

6. As of the end of 2019 name the 10 goalkeepers to have kept the most clean sheets in the Premier Division era are: 1, Petr Cech (Chelsea & Arsenal) 202; 2, David James (Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Man City, Portsmouth) 169; 3, Mark Schwarzer (Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea, Leicester City) 141; 4, David Seaman (Arsenal, Man City) 140; 5, Nigel Martyn (Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Everton) 137; 6, Pepe Reina (Liverpool) 134; 7, Edwin van der Sar (Fulham, Man Utd) 132, 8, Tim Howard (Man Utd, Everton) 132; 9, Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, Spurs) 132; 10, Peter Schmeichel (Man Utd, Aston Villa, Man City ) 128

7. Man City players who have also played for a particular country

Liberia (George Weah); Ukraine (Oleksandr Zinchenko); Bermuda Shaun Goater); Costa Rica (Paulo Wanchope); Italy (Mario Balotelli);

8. Here's the 37 clubs that have played in the Premier Division over the past decade

Arsenal. Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Brighton, Burley, Cardiff City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Huddersfield, Hull City, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Norwich City, Portsmouth, QPR, Reading, Sheffield United, Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland, Swansea, Tottenham, Watford, West Brom, West Ham, Wigan Athletic, Wolves,

9. As at the end of 2019, the 13 players to have played AT LEAST 500 times in the Premier League reads: 1, Gareth Barry (Aston Villa, Man City, Everton, WBA) 653; 2, Ryan Giggs (Man Utd) 632; 3, Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea, Man City) 609; 4, David James (Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Man City, Portsmouth) 572; 5, Gary Speed (Leeds, Everton, Newcastle Utd, Bolton Wanderers) 535; 6, James Milner (Leeds Utd, Newcastle Utd, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool) 531; 7, Emile Heskey (Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa) 516; Mark Schwarzer (Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea, Leicester City) 514; 9, Jamie Carragher (Liverpool) 508; 10, Phi Neville (Man Utd, Everton) 505; 11, Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) 504; 12, Rio Ferdinand (Liverpool) 504); 13, Sol Campbell (Spurs, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Newcastle Utd) 503;

How many points did you score? If you got a full-house then you scored 133!