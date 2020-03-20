Football Quiz Fun for the weekend - how much do you know about the English Premiership

If you are missing your football, have a go at our English Premier League Quiz.

Here we have a number of questions about the English Premier League - how much do you know about the world’s top football league?

You will find the answers below thelist of questions.

1.Name the top 10 players in terms of those that have maded the MOST appearances in the Premier League.

2. Name the top 10 players in terms of scoring the MOST goals in the Premier League.

3. Name the top 10 goalkeepers in terms of keeping clean sheets in the Premier League

4. Name the top 10 clubs in terms of who has won the most Premier League matches.

5. Name the top 10 clubs in terms of who has shipped the most goals in Premier League matches

6. In terms of this season’s Premier League can you name all the players who have scored 10 or more goals in league matches so far.

AND THE ANSWERS ARE .........

1. The top 10 in terms of making the most appearances in the Premier League are:

1. Gareth Barry - 653

2. Ryan Giggs - 632

3. Frank Lampard - 609

4. David James - 572

5. Gary Speed - 535

6. James Milner - 534

7. Emile Heskey - 516

8. Mark Schwarzer - 514

9. Jamie Carragher - 508

10. Phil Neville - 505

2. The top 10 in terms of players scoring the most goals in Premier League matches are

1. Alan Shearer - 260

2. Wayne Rooney - 208

3. Andrew Cole - 187

4. Sergio Agüero - 180

5. Frank Lampard - 177

6. Thierry Henry - 175

7. Robbie Fowler - 163

8. Jermain Defoe - 162

9. Michael Owen - 150

10. Les Ferdinand - 149

3. The top 10 in terms of Premier League goalkeepers keeping clean sheets is

1. Petr Cech - 202

2. David James - 169

3. Mark Schwarzer - 151

4. David Seaman - 140

5. Nigel Martyn - 137

6. Pepe Reina - 134

7. Brad Friedel - 132

8. Tim Howard - 132

9. Edwin van der Sar - 132

10. Peter Schmeichel - 128

The top 10 in terms of the most wins in Premier League matches is

1. Man Utd - 660

2. Arsenal - 574

3. Chelsea - 572

4. Liverpool - 556

5. Spurs - 457

6. Man City - 409

7. Everton - 387

8. Newcastle - 355

9. Aston Villa - 323

10. West Ham - 297

5. The top 10 clubs in terms of who has shipped the most goals in Premier League matches.

1. Everton - 1,357

2. Spurs - 1,346

3. West Ham - 1,319

4. Newcastle - 1,276

5. Aston Villa - 1,242

6. Southampton - 1,139

7. Liverpool - 1,067

8. Arsenal - 1,049

9. Chelsea - 1,041

10. Man City - 1,006

In terms of this season’s Premier League the players who have scored 10 or more goals in league matches so far.

1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City - 19

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal - 17

3=Sergio Agüero, Manchester City - 16

3=Mohamed Salah, Liverpool - 16

5. Danny Ings, Southampton - 15

6=Sadio Mané, Liverpool - 14

6=Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, 14

8=Tammy Abraham, Chelsea - 13

8=Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton - 13

8= Raúl Jiménez, Wolverhampton Wanderers - 13

11=Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur - 11

11=Anthony Martial, Manchester United - 11

11=Teemu Pukki, Norwich City = 11

11=Raheem Sterling, Manchester City - 11

11=Chris Wood, Burnley - 11

16. Richarlison, Everton - 10

11=Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City 10