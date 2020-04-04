Football latest - missing the game locally - follow our virtual East Devon League!

Archant

Are you missing your regular local football as much as we are missing reporting on it?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Well, here we are in April and we are set to launch our EAST DEVON VIRTUAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE.

We have put together three divisions of teams that play in East Devon, teams that we cover in our three papers, the Exmouth Journal, Midweek Herald and Sidmouth Herald – each division has eight teams and, over the remainder of April we shall be running scores and presenting updated tables so that, at the end of the month, we will have an EAST DEVON VIRTUAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE title winning side and we shall also be having promotion and relegation with the competition then running in subsequent months until such time as we get the go ahead to be playing the REAL football.

The makeup of the three divisions is as follows:

PREMIER

Exmouth Town

Sidmouth Town

Axminster Town

Honiton Town

Budleigh Salterton

Ottery St Mary

Feniton

Beer Albion

DIVISION ONE

Upottery

Seaton Town

Lympstone

Tipton St John

East Budleigh

Otterton

Cranbrook

Exmouth Spartans

DIVISION TWO

Dunkeswell Rovers

Millwey Rise

Axmouth United

Awliscombe

Exmouth Rovers

Exmouth Town Reserves

Colyton

Farway United

Matchday one is today (Saturday) with the first set of results announced here in our Saturday, sporting round-up at 7pm.

Here are your opening day fixtures

PREMIER

Exmouth Town v Beer Albion

Sidmouth Town v Feniton

Axminster Town v Ottery St Mary

Honiton Town v Budleigh Salterton

DIVISION ONE

Upottery v East Budleigh

Lympstone v Otterton

Seaton Town v Cranbrook

Tipton v Exmouth Spartans

DIVISION TWO

Dunkeswell Rovers v Exmouth Rovers

Millwey Rise v Exmouth Town Reserves

Axmouth United v Colyton

Awliscombe v Farway United

How are we running this particualr virtual football competition? All will be revealed tonight at 7pm.