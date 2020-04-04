Football latest - missing the game locally - follow our virtual East Devon League!
PUBLISHED: 10:18 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 04 April 2020
Are you missing your regular local football as much as we are missing reporting on it?
Well, here we are in April and we are set to launch our EAST DEVON VIRTUAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE.
We have put together three divisions of teams that play in East Devon, teams that we cover in our three papers, the Exmouth Journal, Midweek Herald and Sidmouth Herald – each division has eight teams and, over the remainder of April we shall be running scores and presenting updated tables so that, at the end of the month, we will have an EAST DEVON VIRTUAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE title winning side and we shall also be having promotion and relegation with the competition then running in subsequent months until such time as we get the go ahead to be playing the REAL football.
The makeup of the three divisions is as follows:
PREMIER
Exmouth Town
Sidmouth Town
Axminster Town
Honiton Town
Budleigh Salterton
Ottery St Mary
Feniton
Beer Albion
DIVISION ONE
Upottery
Seaton Town
Lympstone
Tipton St John
East Budleigh
Otterton
Cranbrook
Exmouth Spartans
DIVISION TWO
Dunkeswell Rovers
Millwey Rise
Axmouth United
Awliscombe
Exmouth Rovers
Exmouth Town Reserves
Colyton
Farway United
Matchday one is today (Saturday) with the first set of results announced here in our Saturday, sporting round-up at 7pm.
Here are your opening day fixtures
PREMIER
Exmouth Town v Beer Albion
Sidmouth Town v Feniton
Axminster Town v Ottery St Mary
Honiton Town v Budleigh Salterton
DIVISION ONE
Upottery v East Budleigh
Lympstone v Otterton
Seaton Town v Cranbrook
Tipton v Exmouth Spartans
DIVISION TWO
Dunkeswell Rovers v Exmouth Rovers
Millwey Rise v Exmouth Town Reserves
Axmouth United v Colyton
Awliscombe v Farway United
How are we running this particualr virtual football competition? All will be revealed tonight at 7pm.