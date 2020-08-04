Football latest - FA announce dates and prize fund for the FA Vase competition

Details hav ebeen announced of the round by round dates and the prize fund for the 2020/21 FA Vase competition.

In terms of East Devon entries into the FA Vase, Exmouth Town, Sidmouth Town and Axminster Town are all among the 612 clubs that have been included in the competition.

The prize money is as follows:

Clubs winning their first qualifying round will receive £550 while the losing teams get £160.

In the second qualifying round the winners get £725 and the losers £225.

In the first round proper the prize money is £825 for the winning side and £250 for the losers.

Second round proper winners receive £900 and the losing sides, £275.

Round three winners get £1,125 and the losers, £350.

In round four the winning team picks up £1,875 and the losing side, £600.

In round five there’s £2,250 for the winners and £725 for the losers.

In round six it’s £4,125 for the winners and £1,350 for the losers. The semi-final winners will get £5,500 and the losers, £1, 725 and then, for the two teams that contest the final, its £30,000 for the winners and £15,00o for the runners-up.

It all means that a team going all the way in the FA Vase next season will have banked £47, 875 having won 10 matches including the final!

The dates for the 2020/21 FA Vase competition have been announced and they are:

First Round Qualifying (Saturday, September 19); Second Round Qualifying (Saturday, October 10); First Round (Saturday, October 31); Second Round (Saturday, November 28); Third Round (Saturday, December 19); Fourth Round (Saturday, January 8); Fifth Round (Saturday, February 6); Quarter-finals (Saturday, February 27); Semi-finals (Saturday, March 27) and the Final (Saturday, May 8).

Because of the late start to the 2020/21 campaign, all down to the continuing issues regarding the coronavirus pandemic, has led to the FA deciding that there will be no replays in the FA Cup, FA Trophy or the FA Vase competitions.