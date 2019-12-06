Advanced search

Fletcher stars as East Budleigh Reserves see off Broadclyst

PUBLISHED: 09:48 06 December 2019

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1112. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1112. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh Reserves served up a battling display to defeat Broadclyst 2-1 in a Macron League Division Five meeting, writes Mark Auton.

Budleigh played with the very strong swirling wind in the first period and had the better of the early exchanges with the front three of Morgan Pearce, Elliott Wells and Jack Hocking looking dangerous.

Twenty minutes in, Budleigh broke the deadlock when the industrious Pearce worked himself a crossing position, whipping the ball in and, with the assistance of the wind, over the keeper and into the far corner.

Three minutes later, Pearce was at it again, with a sublime finish from the edge of the box.

Mark Bown went close to a third before the half-time whistle for a pleased Budleigh side.

After the restart, Budleigh stemmed the flow well and Pearce was denied a hat-trick by a fine save from the visiting keeper.

Broadclyst fought manfully in the closing stages and had a consolation ten minutes from time, but Budleigh held on well.

For Budleigh, Josh Sale, Jamie Cardwell and Pearce all did well in a fine team performance, but Man of the Match went to Lewis Fletcher.

This Saturday, Budleigh visit Amory Green Rovers for their league fixture (kick-off 2.15pm).

Below-par Budleigh beaten again at Liverton

