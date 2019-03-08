Five-star Town make it twelve league games unbeaten after terrific win at Launceston

Jordan Harris in action for Exmouth Town during the 2-1 win over Helston Athletic. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

In what can best be described as ‘horrendous conditions’ Exmouth Town stretched their unbeaten league run to one of 12 games as they bagged a 5-1 victory at Launceston, writes John Dibsdall.

Town enjoyed what was an ‘assumed’ advantage of a gale force wind blowing straight down the pitch in the first half, but it was the hosts who created the initial clear opening when they shot against the crossbar.

The home custodian had made a number of excellent saves before, after consultation with his assistant, Town were awarded a penalty following a foul on Jordan Harris and he made no mistake from the penalty spot to fire Town into a deserved 25th minute lead.

The advantage was doubled when Aarron Denny produced a defence-splitting pass for Ben Steer to score with a first time shot.

Against the wind and driving rain, Town manager Kevin Hill made a tactical change at half-time bringing Mark Lever on to strengthen the midfield and the Town cause was helped further when a Launceston defender was shown a second yellow for another cynical foul.

I believe Town’s management of the game in the second half was excellent, and, after Town had again tested the ‘keeper, fine link-up play saw Ace High fire home from the edge of the box on 66 minutes. Harris had another effort saved before Callum Shipton crossed for High to convert at the far post with 15 minutes remaining.

The home overworked glovesman then made two excellent saves in quick succession, but was powerless to prevent Dan Boere scoring the fifth.

The only blot on an otherwise excellent afternoon’s work for Town was the conceding of a goal in added time, but, on reflection, the home side deserved it, if only for sticking manfully to their task in some of the worst conditions I have seen Town play in, in over 30 years! Overall it was an excellent performance that fully rewarded the 50 or so traveling supporters and provided further evidence that Town are now going to do all they can to maintain their position at the top of the league.

Last Tuesday evening Town progressed to the semi-final of the St Lukes Bowl with a 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The match was only confirmed as on at 5pm following heroic efforts by a number of volunteers to clear the pitch of volumes of surface water as a result of the torrential rain earlier in the day courtesy of Storm Gareth.

Town opened the scoring after eight minutes with an excellent finish by Luke Durham, but, after Argyle had hit the post they equalised on 30 minutes.

Both ‘keepers made important saves, but after Ace High had seen his cross shave the crossbar Argyle took the lead on 59 minutes.

As Town increased the pressure they began to create openings and Aarron Denny scrambled home an equaliser on 76 minutes.

Three minutes later, Nathan Cooper fired home from the edge of the box to take Town into the semi-finals where they will now meet Exeter City.

Whilst City were drawn at home they have asked Town to host the fixture, which will probably be played in the week beginning April 8.

This game showed the strength in depth that Town have in their squad having made five changes to the starting line-up from the previous Saturday and giving a senior debut to Dan Cullen, a member of Town’s successful Under-18s side.

This Saturday (March 23), Town make their final home appearance of the league season when Sticker are the visitors.

Despite their position at the bottom of the table they gave Town a tough game three weeks ago and, last Saturday, recorded their first victory of the campaign, defeating Elburton Villa 3-2.