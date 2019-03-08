Five star Exmouth United Under-13s see off Seaton

Exmouth United Under-13s after their Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition semi-final win over St Martins. Picture BEN WELCH Archant

Exmouth United Under-13s claimed a third successive 5-0 victory as they defeated visiting Seaton in an Exeter and District Youth League game, writes Lizz Tapp.

In a first half of few opportunities at either end, much of the play was dominated by what were a combination of difficult weather conditions.

However, the deadlock was broken just before the break thanks to a superb strike from James Adey that saw United into half-time with a 1-0 advantage.

Seaton began the second half strongly and United goalkeeper Rossi McIntyre made a terrific save to keep his side’s lead intact. Underlining just how important the save was, United then took control and, when Lewis Tose was brought down giving them a free kick, the free-kick was headed home by Luca Brind.

Brind then netted a second to make it 3-0 before the fourth goal arrived; this a neat finish by Max Hunt after a sweeping move.

The fifth and final goal came from a superb strike by Benji Clutton.

A feature of the United second half was the consistency of the team play. Amongst the top individual contributions were excellent shifts from Will Lavis, Dan Gutman, Michael Tapp, Leo Burgess, Jack Macdonald-Brown and Otto Montgomery.