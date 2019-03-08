Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five star Exmouth United Under-13s see off Seaton

PUBLISHED: 13:44 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 14 March 2019

Exmouth United Under-13s after their Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition semi-final win over St Martins. Picture BEN WELCH

Exmouth United Under-13s after their Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition semi-final win over St Martins. Picture BEN WELCH

Archant

Exmouth United Under-13s claimed a third successive 5-0 victory as they defeated visiting Seaton in an Exeter and District Youth League game, writes Lizz Tapp.

In a first half of few opportunities at either end, much of the play was dominated by what were a combination of difficult weather conditions.

However, the deadlock was broken just before the break thanks to a superb strike from James Adey that saw United into half-time with a 1-0 advantage.

Seaton began the second half strongly and United goalkeeper Rossi McIntyre made a terrific save to keep his side’s lead intact. Underlining just how important the save was, United then took control and, when Lewis Tose was brought down giving them a free kick, the free-kick was headed home by Luca Brind.

Brind then netted a second to make it 3-0 before the fourth goal arrived; this a neat finish by Max Hunt after a sweeping move.

The fifth and final goal came from a superb strike by Benji Clutton.

A feature of the United second half was the consistency of the team play. Amongst the top individual contributions were excellent shifts from Will Lavis, Dan Gutman, Michael Tapp, Leo Burgess, Jack Macdonald-Brown and Otto Montgomery.

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wheelchair user bemoans lack of disabled access after Exmouth town centre shop incident

Wheelchair user Mike Moxey at his Exmouth home. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Exmouth woman among those feared dead after plane crash in Ethiopia

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Police release e-fit following reports of woman being stalked and threatened in Exmouth

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone who was in the Belvedere Road area on Tuesday and saw a man matching the description above. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth woman among 157 confirmed dead after Ethiopian Airlines jet crashes shortly after take-off

Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Car has its wing mirror taken clean off in latest vandalism incident in Exmouth road

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wheelchair user bemoans lack of disabled access after Exmouth town centre shop incident

Wheelchair user Mike Moxey at his Exmouth home. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Five star Exmouth United Under-13s see off Seaton

Exmouth United Under-13s after their Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition semi-final win over St Martins. Picture BEN WELCH

Salter at the double as Robinettes defeat Cully Rangers

Football on pitch

Goodbody-Stannard stars as Budleigh U14 girls are held at home

Football

Laverock and Mann star as Budleigh Reserves net away success

Picture: Terry Life

Kelsall nets only goal as East Budleigh Reserves win at Cheriton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists