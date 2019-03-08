Five different scorers as Robinettes make Devon Cup progress

Budleigh Salterton ladies were involved in a dramatic Graddon Vending Devon Women's Supplementary Cup tie against Plymouth-based Activate that had a lengthy hold-up owing to a worrying injury before the Robinettes emerged as 4-1 winners, writes SpursTom.

Prior to the start of their competitive season, the Robinettes said goodbye to a couple of players who have stepped up to play in the Western League. Striker Amy Salter moved to Feniton while Maddie Walsh made the switch to Plymouth Argyle Ladies Development, but Walsh has an agreement whereby when not required by Argyle, can turn out for the Robinettes. A third departure comes with the news that Rachael Dunne has joined the Royal Navy.

The three ladies were all key players in the team's success over the past few season and they all depart with many sincere thanks from club and supporters for their service and wished good luck for their respective futures.

The Robinettes made an excellent start to their cup tie against Activate and raced into a 3-0 lead inside the first half hour thanks to goals from Sara Dunn, Emma Hayley Worsley and Jen Cordwell. It would have been four but for a wonderful save from the Activate goalkeeper, and then, at the opposite end of the pitch, Budleigh goalkeeper Laura Stephenson made an equally impressive save to deny the visiting side a goal back.

Three minutes into the second half, Activate did get a goal back and then, with 17 minutes remaining there was great concern all round when Robinettes goalkeeper Laura Stephenson suffered a head injury and concussion after colliding with an on rushing attacker. An ambulance was called for, and, after a delay of some 35 minutes, Laura was led from the field and was replaced in goal by Kath Parsley.

Shortly after the re-start, Suzy Osborne scored what proved to be the games fifth and final goal.

Budleigh team: L Stephenson, K Parsley, K Worsley, R Dunn, K Harkness, E.H. Worsley, S. Osborne, S Dunne, B Wills, J Cordwell, B Long, L Burch, E Guppy, T Holt, J Soper and L Wedmore.

The Robinettes were also 5-1 winners over Halwill ladies when they played their second game of the new Westward Developments Devon Womens League Premier Division campaign. Beck Long bagged a brace and the other goals were scored by

Erica Guppy, Katy Harkness and Beth Will.