Exmouth Town thirds in thrilling game with Honiton Town thirds

PUBLISHED: 12:51 15 January 2019

Exmouth 3rds at home to Honiton 3rds. Ref exsp 03 19TI 8414. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Reserves returned from their visit to Okehampton for a Macron Devon and Exeter League Premier Division meeting with a share of the spoils after a 1-1 draw.

Town made the worst possible start, conceding in the opening exchanges.

However, they were quickly into their stride and it was they who dominated long periods of the contest and half-time arrived with the one goal still separating the teams.

Ten minutes into the second half Town got the leveller their all-round performance deserved with Matt Finn the scorer.

Thereafter, Town went on to create a number of further scoring opportunities, but without being able to fashion a finish and so honours ended even. On Saturday (January 19), the Town second string travel into Exeter to face Exwick Villa (2.15pm).

● Exmouth Town thirds were involved in a thrilling Division Eight contest at the Archery Club that served up eight goals with Town netting three of them. The visitors led 3-1 at half-time with Leigh Collett scoring the Town goal.

After the break, the visitors increased their lead, punishing a defensive mix-up, but Town soon struck back with a fine finish from Cameron Brown.

However, Honiton scored a fifth before Town had the final say with Brown netting his second. Town skipper Chris Omerod had a fine game – and had plenty of work to do at the heart of his team’s defence!

On Saturday (January 19) Town thirds travel to Millwey Rise Reserves for another Division Eight game.

