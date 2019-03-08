Finn finish nets Town Reserves their ‘best result of the season’

Exmouth Town Reserves recorded, arguably, their finest result of the season as they defeated high-flying Cronies 1-0 at Southern Road.

Town, faced with the visit of an in-form side looking to stay in the title race, set out with a specific game plan to frustrate the Topsham-based visitors – and it worked!

The first half was a close contest with few chances at either end of the pitch and half-time arrived with the game still seeking its first goal. Town continued to more than match their lofty opponents from the start of the second half and it was no more than they deserved when, with 15 minutes remaining, Matt Finn broke the deadlock with a powerful header. Once ahead, Town closed the game out with a degree of confidence, to become only the third team to defeat Cronies in their 21 league outings this season. For Town, their third home win of the season has seen them move nine points clear of the bottom three. On Saturday (April 6), Town play the first of their final eight games when they entertain Feniton, who sit 12th in the top flight table, one place and two points below Town, who have played two games fewer than Fenny. Kick-off is at 3pm.