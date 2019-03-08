Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Finn finish nets Town Reserves their ‘best result of the season’

PUBLISHED: 19:43 03 April 2019

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves recorded, arguably, their finest result of the season as they defeated high-flying Cronies 1-0 at Southern Road.

Town, faced with the visit of an in-form side looking to stay in the title race, set out with a specific game plan to frustrate the Topsham-based visitors – and it worked!

The first half was a close contest with few chances at either end of the pitch and half-time arrived with the game still seeking its first goal. Town continued to more than match their lofty opponents from the start of the second half and it was no more than they deserved when, with 15 minutes remaining, Matt Finn broke the deadlock with a powerful header. Once ahead, Town closed the game out with a degree of confidence, to become only the third team to defeat Cronies in their 21 league outings this season. For Town, their third home win of the season has seen them move nine points clear of the bottom three. On Saturday (April 6), Town play the first of their final eight games when they entertain Feniton, who sit 12th in the top flight table, one place and two points below Town, who have played two games fewer than Fenny. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Finn finish nets Town Reserves their ‘best result of the season’

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth RFC hosting a big day of Devon finals this Sunday

Action from the Cockles defeat at Brixham. Picture JASON FAHY

Maer men suffer another blow with loss of wicket keeper-batsman Sandy Allen

Sandy Allen batting for Exmouth at home to North Devon. Ref exsp 19 17TI 2336. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth United U13s keep promotion hopes alive

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists