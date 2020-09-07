Fine all-round show sees Brixington Blues U16s to derby win at Budleigh

Action from the Brixington Blues versus Budleigh Salterton Under-16 game. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-16s were 3-0 winners when they took on Budleigh Salterton in a contest that was played out over four 20-minute periods.

There was a high tempo start with both teams testing the other. Blues fashioned the first shooting opportunity with Makan Coulibaly setting up Luke Paramore who saw the Budleigh glovesman make a smart save.

Adam Watts and skipper Jake Haggerty linked well prior to Jack Drew-Cull seeing his shot hit the frame of the goal.

Budleigh hit back, but they got little change out of some disciplined defending by Reece Alexander and Haydon Simpson.

The next forage forward for Blues started with Lewis Ayley gaining possession before he swapped passes with Oliver Bradley and then young Ayley beat a defender, but the move came to nothing thanks to more excellent Budleigh defending.

Blues finally made the breakthrough with Paramore providing the assist for a fine finish from Bradley.

A fine team move led to the second Blues goal with Ashton Beck launching the move that also had involvement from Haggerty and Ethan Hawes prior to Paramore drilling the ball home.

There was another slick passing move that led to the third goal with Zac Tilly and Hawes involved before Drew-Cull struck to complete the scoring.

Both managers would have been delighted with how their respective teams performed in a well-contested game.

Russ Bracey was named the Blues Man of Match.

Last, but certainly not least, the Blues management wish to express their sincere thanks to the Budleigh management pairing of Luke and Scott for the way they looked after them and it goes without saying that they wish the young Robins’ a successful season.