Feniton stay top after third straight away success

Feniton made it four wins from four Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier East outings with a 2-1 success at Seaton Town.

Fenny had to come from behind before claiming a third successive away win.

Josh French finished well to give the home side a 30th minute lead.

However, the lead was short lived for, clearly stung by falling behind, Fenny levelled within three minutes with Oscar Walsh providing the assist and Cody Skinner the close-range finish.

It was some stern half-time words from Fenny boss James Hiscox, that sparked a fine opening to the second half from his team with Charlie Selley at the heart of everything positive about the second half team shift.

Indeed, the second half was just six minutes old when Darren Witt found Walsh with a clever lofted pass that Walsh latched onto before netting from a tight angle.

Seaton hit back, but got little change out of the Feniton back line and, with some fine game management, Fenny saw the game out to stay top of the table – a berth they share with Dawlish United.

Feniton boss James Hiscox says: “Reaching three away wins after three away games shows real progress – especially when set alongside the stat that we only won three away all last season!

“The lads deserve huge credit to be on a dozen points after four games and that also means we have set ourselves up for a good season.

“However, I temper that thought with my belief that we still have a lot more to give and we must strive for better if we want to remain up there, come the end of the season.”

This Saturday (October 17) Fenny entertain Chard Town Reserve side yet to win a game after three outings this league season so far.