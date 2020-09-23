Fell stars from left back as Budleigh U18s start league term with victory
Budleigh Salterton Under-18s made a fine start to the new Devon County U18s North Division campaign with a 3-0 Greenway Lane win over Twyford Spartans, writes SpursTom.
The Robins made a confident start and took and early lead with a goal scored by Ryan Fell with the assist down to Jack Bungay.
The home dominance continued with Ryan Daffin a constant threat down the right-hand flank and he was denied a goal when his 26th minute shot hit the post. The stand-out shift in the first half came from left back Ryan Fell and, just before the break, home glovesman Ryan Bowyer made a superb save to send his team in with a one goal advantage.
Twyford began the second half brightly, forcing a few corners, but they could not find a way past a solid home defence.
Frustration took over as the visitors began to concede free-kicks and one of them saw Ryan Daffin step up to rifle the ball into the net.
The third and final goal was created by a Sam Diprose through-ball and smartly finished by Nat Hawkins.
So a deserved opening day win for the Robins and it was exceptional left back Ryan Fell who was the Man of the Match award winner.
