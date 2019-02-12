Advanced search

Farr stars as Exmouth United Under-11s see off Sidmouth Raiders

PUBLISHED: 14:22 20 February 2019

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United Under-11s were fully deserving of their 3-1 success when they took on Sidmouth Raiders in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

United began the game with a good tempo to their performance. They looked disciplined and organised in defence, inventive in midfield and sharp in the final third!

However, despite their dominance, good fortune was most certainly not on their side as shots were blocked, bobbled wide, or kept out with some exceptional – and sometimes fortunate – defending!

As so often happens in such games, it was Sidmouth who broke the deadlock and what a goal it was too!

When they were awarded a free-kick, some 15 yards outside the area, it was despatched in a fashion that David Beckham would have been pleased with and, suddenly, United were a goal down!

During half-time, United coach Carl Farr offered words of encouragement and whatever else he said certainly worked! Just 10 seconds after the re-start the scores were level.

It was a goal of genuine quality as Alfie Yabsley played it wide to the left flank from where Ted McCaffery set off on a trademark mazy run before crossing and the ball was met by the perfectly timed run of stand-in captain Louis Farr to half volley into the back of the net!

Once back on level terms the confidence grew in the United ranks and it was no surprise when the fleet-footed Dominic Laurence latched onto a through-ball before rounding the glovesman and tucking the ball home.

A third goal followed soon after. It was created by Zach French and finished by Ollie Kielty to score and round off another exceptional all-round morning’s work from the United team.

The United Man of the Match was skipper-for-the-day Louis Farr, who was at the heart of everything the team did.

