Football season over as FA declare 19/20 campaign must end immediately

The FA have declared that step five and six of the non-league pyramid will end immediately following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Essex Senior League.

Exmouth Town play their football in the step five Western League while Sidmouth Town, Honiton Town, Axminster Town in East Devon, and Ilfracombe Town, Torridgeside, Holsworthy and Torrington in North Devon play in the step six South West Peninsula League Premier East.

FA bosses held conference calls with step five and six clubs across the country on Tuesday (March 24) and the decision was made later that day.

A statement from the Essex Senior League said: “Following on from the pre-arranged Webex meeting today with the FA and our colleagues in step five/six leagues, the FA have confirmed that the 2019/20 season must end immediately.

“The consensus was there is no option of any football being played for the rest of this season due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Even if the FA were to extend, it wasn’t going to be possible to complete remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialise by May.”

The issue of promotion and relegation has yet to be decided and was described as a 50:50 split between a league table made of point per game or null and voiding the season.

If the season is voided, no teams will be promoted or relegated.

That decision will be made by the FA Leagues Committee.