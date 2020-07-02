FA Cup and FA Vase prize money reduced

Local clubs hoping to play in the 2020/21 FA Cup have received a boost with the news that the Football Association are hoping to Include as many teams as possible in next season’s competition, writes Steve Birley.

The South West Peninsula League secretary, Phil Hiscox, without doubt one of the most efficient football administrators in the game, has put together the first SWP League Kitchen Kit newsletter of the season and in it he reports that the FA are seeking to include as many teams as possible, but they also stress that the 1st Round proper must be played by November 11.

There is also a blow to club finances with the news that the prize fund for the qualifying rounds has been reduced by 50 per cent.

Last season, Exmouth Town enjoyed a run of four FA Cup matches with their first one being the Southern Road win over Barnstaple Town on August 10.

With regard to the FA Vase, the FA have announced that they are hoping to play as much of the competition as is usually contested and the newsletter also adds that there has been talk of

removing replays to aid the fitting in of rounds which will have to be closer together.

Sadly, the FA have also indicated that they cannot assure a Wembley final as Euro 2020 matches have been re-scheduled for 2021 and that may affect the availability of the national stadium and, like the FA Cup, the general prize fund for the FA vase will also be less than teams would normally expect to take advantage of.

On a more local level, the SWP League Kitchen Kit newsletter reports that the Devon St Lukes Bowl for the 2020/21 campaign will no longer involve compulsory entry and cup organisers are going to wait to see how many clubs do show an expression of interest before they set in place rounds and dates.

With regard to general league fixtures, the report reads: ‘The DCMS first need to give permission for community sport to resume and may impose conditions, the FA will then for Steps 1 to 6 issue football specific guidance and dates for a PreSeason period, and the date for resumption of NLS football, all Steps to start on same date. As National League are not due to complete play offs until August it is highly unlikely that any start can be before September.

‘I have draft fixtures based on 5/9, 12/9 & 19/9 restarts, but all out of our hands until we get permission & conditions to work through, more news as I get it!’

You can find out more about all things the South West Peninsula League at www.swpleague.co.uk