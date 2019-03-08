Harris bags a haul in dominant Exmouth win

Jordan Harris appeals for a penalty during the Town 3-1 home win over Sticker. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Jordan Harris scored four as Exmouth defeated local rivals Sidmouth 6-0 defeat in their first pre-season game.

With two divisions separating the sides, the gulf in class was evident early on as the Vikings struggled to see much of the ball.

With dominance of possession, it did not take long for the home side to go in front.

In the 11th minute, Ace High was on the end of a smart passing move that saw a squared ball go across the box to the feet of High. With the keeper well out of the goal, the Exmouth player had an easy chance, which he duly finished.

After the opener, the home side were continually pushing at the door, including a Cantona-esque chip that landed just over.

The lead was soon doubled though as Jordan Harris grabbed what would be the first of his four goals.

His initial shot in the 13th minute was saved but he pounced on the rebound to finish past a defender on the line.

High had another two chances before he eventually got his second on the half hour mark; a comfortable finish to put the home side in control.

The Vikings were struggling to see much of the ball and, in the 33rd minute, High completed his hat-trick.

A push in the Sidmouth box saw the referee point to the spot. High converted the penalty kick with a shot it the right-hand corner to make it 5-0 at half-time.

During the break, Exmouth swapped their entire team and the second half was a much more even affair. Exmouth triallist Dax Vincent scored the final goal of the game with a low finish into the bottom right.

The game finished 6-0 to the hosts with Exmouth starting their 19/20 campaign in style.