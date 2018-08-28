Exmouth United Under-9s net win double on visit to Sampford Peverell

Exmouth United Under-9s continued their wonderful season as they travelled to Sampford Peverell for their latest Exeter and District Youth League matches and returned having won them both.

First up, taking on Culm Sampford, the first half was a particularly close encounter, but one that saw no goals.

There was plenty of action at both ends of the pitch with Olly French heading just wide for United whilst, at the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper Rory Brown did well on a number of occasions.

The deadlock was broken by a fine finish from Harry Dellar, with the assist down to some outstanding play from Johnie Bowley. Sam Baker and Ollie French combined to provide Dellar with his second. Culm hit back, but, after more fine work from glovesman Brown – who made one stunning double save – substitute Jamie Bellingham turned home a French cross to complete the scoring. In their second game of the morning, United powered to a 5-1 win over Twyford Spartans.

In what was another exceptional team performance, Josh West and Thomas Darville were dominant in defence while Matthew Mitchell and Danny Davey orchestrated things from midfield with a slick combination of strong tackling and excellent passing. The opening goal owed much to the efforts of Sam Baker and Johnie Bowley, who worked a short corner that Baker whipped across the face of goal and a home defender turned the ball past his own glovesman.

After the break, Ollie French scored with the assist down to young Bowley. French then took centre stage with a series of clinical finishes, ending the game with four of his team’s five goals!

In terms of the the United Man of the Match award, the honour went to Rory Brown for his brave and flawless display in the first match and Ollie French for his four goals in the second. United coaches Damian Prouse and Paul Baker were delighted with what their young charges produced and the team remains unbeaten in league matches this season.