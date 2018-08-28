Exmouth United Under-9s net super sponsorship from Lympstone Manor

Archant

Exmouth United Under-9s have netted themselves a superb sponsorship that has seen them proudly wearing a smart new strip.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The youngsters visited Lympstone Manor where they met up with Michael Caines MBE for a photograph to officially launch the new kit.

At the photoshoot, United coach Damian Prouse handed Michael [Caines] a framed team shirt from the team as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for the support the business has given them. Following the morning visit to Lympstone Manor, United were in action against a strong Honiton Town outfit. Despite the power of the opposition, United came through four matches against them with their season-long unbeaten record still in tact!