Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth United Under-9s net super sponsorship from Lympstone Manor

PUBLISHED: 10:15 07 February 2019

Archant

Exmouth United Under-9s have netted themselves a superb sponsorship that has seen them proudly wearing a smart new strip.

The youngsters visited Lympstone Manor where they met up with Michael Caines MBE for a photograph to officially launch the new kit.

At the photoshoot, United coach Damian Prouse handed Michael [Caines] a framed team shirt from the team as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for the support the business has given them. Following the morning visit to Lympstone Manor, United were in action against a strong Honiton Town outfit. Despite the power of the opposition, United came through four matches against them with their season-long unbeaten record still in tact!

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

Jenny and her husband Duncan in hospital in 2014. Picture: JS.

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

#includeImage($article, 225)

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town chairman: “We are making real progress”

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town hosting an evening with Steve Bull in April

Exmouth Town are hosting a Sportsman's Dinner at their Southern Road headquarters on Friday, April 12 when the former Wolverhampton Wandersr and England star Steve Bull will be the guest speaker. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

This weekend’s area point-to-point is taking place at Wadebridge

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Exmouth United Under-9s net super sponsorship from Lympstone Manor

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists