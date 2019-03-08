Exmouth United Under-9s back to winning ways with success over Hemyock and Honiton

Action from another good morning for Exmouth United U9s who enjoyed wins over Hemyock and Honiton. Picture EUFC Archant

Exmouth United Under-9s bounced back from their first defeat of the season the week before by claiming handsome successes over Hemyock and Honiton Town.

First up, against Hemyock, United began well, but they did fall behind, albeit against the run of play!

They responded well and Josh West and Ollie French combined prior to Henry Russell restoring parity. Russell scored again when he turned home a Johnie Bowley cross and, just before the break, United skipper Sam Baker took a free-kick that was played short to Ollie French to drill into the back of the net.

In the second half United passed the ball well and it was French who provided the assist for a Baker goal before second-half substitute Matthew Mitchell and Thomas Darville combined prior to French scoring his second.

It was French who rounded up the scoring with Darville once again involved in the build-up as United wrapped up a 6-1 success.

Next up, United took on Honiton and, clearly feeding off the confidence of their opening game win, raced into a 6-0 half-time lead!

The wing play of Ollie French set up the opening goal for Johnnie Bowley and a Henry Russell goal doubled the score.

The third came when a Sam Baker throw-in was met at the near post by French and his flick was turned home by Russell.

Bowley then provided the assist for Matthew Mitchell to net and French made it six at the break with a late first half double.

United rang the changes at the break and Honiton scored first in the second half.

However, United were soon back in charge and, after Josh West and Aidy Farr went close, Thomas Darville stabbed the ball home to complete a 7-1 success.

United goalkeeper Rory Brown had another good morning, making a number of smart saves.

The players were also pleased to see team-mate Harry Dellar back with them, albeit only as a spectator following his injury the week before that left him sporting his left arm in plaster from wrist to shoulder.