Exmouth United Under-15s net super sponsorship from Indian Ocean

Exmouth United Under 15s sporting their new kit outside the business of sponsor Indian Ocean. Pictured with the team is Mamunur Rashid, proprietor of the business. Picture EUFC Archant

Exmouth United Under-15s have netted themselves a super sponsorship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team, who are playing this season in Division One of the Exeter & District Youth League, will be playing in a brand new kit that has been provided by sponsor Indian Ocean in Exmouth.

United won Division Two as an Under-14 side last season.

Indian Ocean is the oldest Indian takeaway in Exmouth. It provides collection and delivery of a wide range of delicious specialities and side dishes. They offer a 10 per cent discount on all collection orders over £10.