Exmouth United Under-15s net super sponsorship from Indian Ocean
PUBLISHED: 12:35 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 30 September 2019
Exmouth United Under-15s have netted themselves a super sponsorship.
The team, who are playing this season in Division One of the Exeter & District Youth League, will be playing in a brand new kit that has been provided by sponsor Indian Ocean in Exmouth.
United won Division Two as an Under-14 side last season.
