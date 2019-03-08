Exmouth United Under-14s crowned Divisional champions

Exmouth United Under-14s after their title win in Division Two of the Exeter and District Youth League. Picture AG STEPHENS Archant

Exmouth United Under-14s were crowned Exeter and District Youth League Division Two champions after a 4-2 win over local rivals Lympstone Youth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a high temp start with both teams looking to get onto the front foot it was United who struck first with a neat finish from prolific striker Jay Leballeur.

Lympstone hit back to level, a but a neat inter-change between Cayleb Field and Leballeur put United back in front and they were 3-1 up by half-time after an unfortunate Lympets defender pout the ball past his own goalkeeper.

The second half began with United dominating, but they were denied a number of times by some impressive Lympstone defending.

It was not until the final 10 minutes that the fourth United goal arrived, albeit from the penalty spot.

When Seb Harrison's terrific run was ended with a foul inside the area, master marksman Leballeur drilled the spot kick home to make it 4-1.

Lympstone were not to be denied the final word in a compelling encounter with Curtis Frazer scoring the games sixth and final goal with a superb strike.

An 18th win in 19 outings seals United the Division Two title and this season's success is testament to the hard work and excellent sporting attitude shown by all the players!

Exmouth United: Daniel Alford, Harry Bassett, Harry Bowley, Lewis Evans, Cayleb Field, Lewis Fulls, Finn Glanfield, Seb Harrison, Harry Kifli-Reynolds, Jay Leballeur, Dylan Mogford, Patryk Plachecki, Tom Price, Bryn Stephens.