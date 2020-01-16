Advanced search

Exmouth United Under-11s win well against Honiton

PUBLISHED: 12:09 16 January 2020

Archant

Exmouth United Under-11s were 3-0 winners when they entertained Honiton Town in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

United made a confident start and their early endeavours paid off when a long ball from Josh Matthews was taken on by Evan Walkey who turned his defender before drilling the ball home.

It was Walkey who then struck again to make it 2-0, seizing on a poor goal kick before rounding the glovesman and rolling the ball into an empty net.

With Will Standen and Thomas Brooking influential down either wing, United enjoyed long periods of dominance and they added a third goal before the break when, from a Will Standen raid, the ball arrived at the feet of Leo French who, from the edge of the area, placed a firm shot beyond the keeper.

After the break United made some tactical substitutions with the two wingers replaced by George Rowbury and Will Palfrey, but there was no change to the flow of the game.

Honiton looked to hit back with long-ball tactics which were dealt with confidently by Josh Matthews, Nathan Briggs and Harry O'Donnell and, when the back line was breached, goalkeeper Tate Ferreday made some fine saves to fully deserve what was a first clean sheet of the campaign.

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174.

Budleigh firefighters called out to Exmouth fire – hours before station closure rubber-stamped

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174.

Budleigh firefighters called out to Exmouth fire – hours before station closure rubber-stamped

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Mum boxes her way to superb sum for charity - and with a first round stoppage!!

Helen Wilson, who raised over £650 for cancer Reasearch at and Exeter Charity Boxing event. Picture: HELEN WILSON

Exmouth United Under-11s win well against Honiton

Clifford stars as Brixington Blues U14s are edged out by impressive South Molton side

The Brixington Blues Under-14 team. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Exmouth RFC latest - All is certainly not lost for the Cockles this season

Rugby ball.

Exmouth Harriers bag podium finishes at the City Runs NY5 meeting in Exeter

Exmouth Harrier Tom Merson on the podium after his win at the 2020 City Runs NY5 meeting. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists