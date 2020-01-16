Exmouth United Under-11s win well against Honiton

Archant

Exmouth United Under-11s were 3-0 winners when they entertained Honiton Town in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

United made a confident start and their early endeavours paid off when a long ball from Josh Matthews was taken on by Evan Walkey who turned his defender before drilling the ball home.

It was Walkey who then struck again to make it 2-0, seizing on a poor goal kick before rounding the glovesman and rolling the ball into an empty net.

With Will Standen and Thomas Brooking influential down either wing, United enjoyed long periods of dominance and they added a third goal before the break when, from a Will Standen raid, the ball arrived at the feet of Leo French who, from the edge of the area, placed a firm shot beyond the keeper.

After the break United made some tactical substitutions with the two wingers replaced by George Rowbury and Will Palfrey, but there was no change to the flow of the game.

Honiton looked to hit back with long-ball tactics which were dealt with confidently by Josh Matthews, Nathan Briggs and Harry O'Donnell and, when the back line was breached, goalkeeper Tate Ferreday made some fine saves to fully deserve what was a first clean sheet of the campaign.