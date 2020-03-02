Advanced search

Exmouth United Under-11s net six in super show at Heavitree

Exmouth United were emphatic 6-0 winners when travelled to Heavitree Hurricanes for an Exeter & Youth League meeting.

Playing on what was a big pitch with an uneven surface after all the wet weather, United took a while to settle into the game and it was the defence that saw plenty of early action.

However, United grew into the game and, with wingers Reuben Stock and Will Standen prominent down either wing, the away side began to get on top.

Some clever through-balls from Leo French eventually pay dividend with Evan Walkey latching onto a through-ball before rounding the goalkeeper and rolling the ball into the net. Scorer then turned provider for, when his corner was partially cleared to Harry O'Donnell, who was on the edge of the box, the youngster found himself time and space to drill the ball home.

Tommy Barrow, who worked hard up front throughout, went close to increasing the lead a number of times, but no further goals were forthcoming and half-time arrived with United still sporting a 2-0 lead.

It did not take United long after the restart to extend their lead with O'Donnell scoring a similar goal to his first to make it 3-0.

It was a superb ball in from Reuben Stock that provided the assist for Josh Matthews to make it 4-0.

United stayed on the front foot and a slick passing combination between Tate Ferreday, Thomas Brooking and Morgan Pratt, got Exmouth out of a difficult defensive issue, and also launched a counter-attack that so nearly produced a goal, but Tommy Barrow's effort flew fractionally over.

However, Barrow was not to be denied as he shrugged off the close attentions of a Heavitree defender to score the fifth United goal.

The final action of the game produced a sixth and final goal for United with Leo French the scorer.

