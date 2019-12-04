Exmouth United Under-11s into Cup last eight after seeing off Exeter Panthers

Exmouth United Under-11s continued their impressive 100 per cent home record with a 4-1 win over Exeter-based Pink Panthers to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Exeter & District Youth League KO Cup.

The early exchanges saw both teams enjoy equal possession. However, it was United who began to get a foothold in the game Josh Matthews and Nathan Briggs were solid as a defensive pairing and this gave the players going forward the opportunity to play on the front foot. There was some terrific interplay, particularly involving Will Standen and Tommy Barrow and it was no surprise when, 15 minutes in, Evan Walkey seized on a weak goal kick before3 controlling the ball and drilling it beyond the glovesman.

It was somewhat against the run of play when Panthers drew level with a fine individual goal and the teams went off at half-time with the cup tie all square at 1-1.

United began the second half well and again struck early on thanks to a second goal from Walkey goal with Harry O'Donell and Morgan Pratt involved in the build-up.

Once back in front United took charge and such was their control that goalkeeper Thomas Brooking was rarely troubled throughout the second period.

Will Palfrey was causing no end of problems with his pace and accurate crossing and the United persistence continued until they scored again with Reuben Stock providing the assist to a neat finish from Tommy Barrow.

The final goal came in the closing stages when, after another poor goal kick, Leo French ran on to tuck the ball home and put a polished finish on proceedings.