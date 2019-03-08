Exmouth United U9s end season on a high with derby win double

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Exmouth United Under-9s played the final two matches of their Exeter and District Youth League season and they won them both, defeating Brixington Blues 5-0 and the other Brixington team 4-1.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the meeting with Blues, United seized control from the first whistle and the opening goal was a terrific one! Johnie Bowley, playing at the back, showed just why he is more generally used on the right wing as he first won the ball back on the edge of the United area before, with a slick touch, he sent Henry Russell away down the right wing and, after Russell weaved past a defender he whipped in a superb cross that Ollie French volleyed home. French soon doubled his tally with a powerful header from a Sam Baker corner. Provider then turned scored as Baker headed home a well-flighted corner from Henry Russell.

Leading 3-0 at the break, the United players were given the task of seeing the game out with a clean sheet and they did just that!

Mind you, it needed a goal-line Danny Davey clearance to deny a battling Blues!

French and Russell worked together for the fourth goal, another clinical finish from French and it was that lad French who finished off the scoring as he received a partially cleared corner and, after creating some space on the edge of the area, rifled the ball home!

In their second game, United struck first with a fine team goal. Thomas Darville played the ball out from defence and linked well with Sam Baker, whose cross into the Brixington area finally found Jamie Billingham, who supplied a deft chip to fire United into a 1-0 lead.

Brixington, who carried a threat throughout, levelled from a corner. Early in the second half, Brixington were denied a second when United goalkeeper Aidy Farr bravely smothered the ball at the feet of the on-rushing striker. Play switched to the other end and a delightful pass from French gave Henry Russell the opportunity to put United 2-1 up.

The lead was doubled when, during a goal mouth scramble, Danny Davey tucked the ball home and young Davey also scored the fifth and final United goal to seal another fine win.

So ends a splendid season for the United Under-9s. Coaches Damian Prouse and Paul Baker have overseen a terrific campaign in which the team played 18 league games, winning 16, drawing one and losing just one! They have also fostered a wonderful team spirit, epitomised at the final game by the presence of players Harry Dellar (broken arm) and Joshy West (karate grading), who, though unable to play, were supporting their teammates.

Young West went on that day to achieve a black belt, making it celebrations all round for the United Under-9s.