Exmouth United U16s set for futsall regional finals in January

Exmouth United Under-16s have won through to the futsal regional finals.

The United squad; Archie Clements, Harry Clarke, Adam Brown, Jared Guy, Sam Pratt, George Phillips and Joe Bowden were crowned winners of the Exeter Youth League qualification group to book their berth in the regional finals.

Throughout the day-long competition held in Exeter, United finished the day undefeated. They began their bid for top honours with a 0-0 draw in their first game. In game two they were staring down the barrel, trailing 3-0 with six minutes remaining when they dished up an outstanding recovery. Two goals from Pratt and one from Phillips saw parity restored before, in the final minute, Joe Bowden scored what proved to be the winning goal.

Their final game was a classic 'winner takes all' contest with the day's only other unbeaten side, Central.

Pratt and Phillips were again amongst the goals as United raced into a 3-0 lead before Central got a goal back.

That was as good as it got for the opposition though as some excellent goalkeeping by Clements and some disciplined defending from Clarke and Brown ensured their were no further goals shipped while, going forward, Guy and Bowden were a constant thorn in Central's side and it was no more than United deserved when Phillips netted a fourth to see United safely to a 4-1 win, and unbeaten day and all set for their January bid for more glory when they play in the regional finals.