Exmouth United U16s are looking to add one or two outfield players to squad.

United play in the Exeter & District Youth League and train on the artificial surface at at Exmouth Community College each Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The team play their home matches at the Warren View sports ground.

For further details contact Andy Guy at andyguy64@aol.co.uk, or call 07599 209632.