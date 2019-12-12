Advanced search

Exmouth United U16s net cup semi-final berth

12 December 2019

Exmouth United Under-16s made it six wins from seven starts and also booked another cup semi-final berth as they defeated Central AC 2-1 in the Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup.

United, who were beaten finalists in last years KO Cup, went into the contest with a bare 11, but they collectively served up a typically spirited and controlled performance.

In blustery conditions and on a tight pitch, United got off to a flying start, netting twice inside the first three-and-a-half minutes!

Both goals were clinically netted by striker Joe Bowden, each coming after great combinations with fellow front men Harry Al-Mashoor, George Phillips and Jared Guy.

With United well on top, midfielders Harry Williams and Alfie Gillard went close to extending the lead while, at the other end of the pitch, the defensive unit of Adam Brown, Harry Clarke, Ben Sriburi, Will Bailey and goalkeeper Archie Clements made sure that any attacking opportunities for Central were few and far between.

It was somewhat against the run of play when AC got a goal back just before half-time.

After the break United were soon back on the front foot. Al-Mashoor fired just wide and Bowden, following a great run which left the AC defence in his wake, saw a terrific effort arrow past the upright. United thought they had a third when Gillard ran on to a cross from Guy to power a header into the roof of the net, but the 'goal' was disallowed by the match official.

In the closing stages, AC threw everything forward in a desperate bud to level things up.

United suffered a blow when right back Bailey was forced out of the action with a nose bleed leaving them with 10 players to see out the last 10 minutes.

However, United close ranks very well and saw the game out with a measure of control.

