Advanced search

Exmouth United U16s make cup progress despite the brilliance of the Cranbrook goalkeeper

PUBLISHED: 09:20 18 November 2019

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4289. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4289. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth United Under-16s made progress in the Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup with a 3-0 win at Cranford.

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4294. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4294. Picture: Terry Ife

What made the win all the more impressive was the fact that United travelled to the game with just 10 players.

With a player less than the home side, it took United a while to settle into the game.

Chances were at a premium at either end of the pitch.

However, striker Joe Bowden hit a post and winger Will Bailey saw a shot whistle past an upright.

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4298. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4298. Picture: Terry Ife

At the other end of the pitch, United goalkeeper Archie Clements tipped a Cranbrook effort over the bar.

Early in the second half Bowden had a shot superbly saved by the Cranbrook glovesman before, as play switched from end-to-end, United keeper Clements pulled off a great double save.

That wonderful double save was to prove crucial for, almost immediately, United began to impose themselves on the game.

Solid in defence and assured in midfield, United pressed from the front, leaving Cranbrook penned into their own half and it was only some heroics from the home glovesman - and the frame of the goal that denied Jared Guy and Bowden for a second time - that kept the game without a goal.

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4267. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4267. Picture: Terry Ife

The deadlock was finally broken when United skipper Harry Clarke headed home from a corner.

Soon after centre back Ben Sriburi made it 2-0 and a delightful chip from Bailey made it three.

The 3-0 margin of victory was no more than United deserved for their collective efforts which went towards what was a terrific all-round team performance.

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4283. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4283. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4252. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4252. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4256. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4256. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Funding project to bring beach wheelchairs to Exmouth officially launches

Big wheel wheelchairs to be provided in Exmouth. Picture: MigGroningen – Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans for illuminated McDonalds’ signs at Exmouth approved

Bideford McDonald's opens on Wednesday at Atlantic Park, Clovelly Road. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Meet the man who has transformed a Budleigh cemetery into a haven for wildlife

Brian shackleton at home in Budleigh. Ref exb 46 19TI 4196. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Funding project to bring beach wheelchairs to Exmouth officially launches

Big wheel wheelchairs to be provided in Exmouth. Picture: MigGroningen – Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plans for illuminated McDonalds’ signs at Exmouth approved

Bideford McDonald's opens on Wednesday at Atlantic Park, Clovelly Road. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Meet the man who has transformed a Budleigh cemetery into a haven for wildlife

Brian shackleton at home in Budleigh. Ref exb 46 19TI 4196. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth United U16s make cup progress despite the brilliance of the Cranbrook goalkeeper

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4289. Picture: Terry Ife

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drove plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Historical clock in Exmouth will be repaired – at a hefty cost

The Exmouth landtrain going past Exmouths Jubilee clock tower. Photo by Terry Ife. Ref exe 3470-30-14TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Funding project to bring beach wheelchairs to Exmouth officially launches

Big wheel wheelchairs to be provided in Exmouth. Picture: MigGroningen – Wikimedia Commons/Simon Horn

Cockles impress with fine all-round performance to win well at Camborne

Exmouth RFC after their superb success at Camborne. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists