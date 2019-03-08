Exmouth United U16s make cup progress despite the brilliance of the Cranbrook goalkeeper

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4289. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth United Under-16s made progress in the Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup with a 3-0 win at Cranford.

What made the win all the more impressive was the fact that United travelled to the game with just 10 players.

With a player less than the home side, it took United a while to settle into the game.

Chances were at a premium at either end of the pitch.

However, striker Joe Bowden hit a post and winger Will Bailey saw a shot whistle past an upright.

At the other end of the pitch, United goalkeeper Archie Clements tipped a Cranbrook effort over the bar.

Early in the second half Bowden had a shot superbly saved by the Cranbrook glovesman before, as play switched from end-to-end, United keeper Clements pulled off a great double save.

That wonderful double save was to prove crucial for, almost immediately, United began to impose themselves on the game.

Solid in defence and assured in midfield, United pressed from the front, leaving Cranbrook penned into their own half and it was only some heroics from the home glovesman - and the frame of the goal that denied Jared Guy and Bowden for a second time - that kept the game without a goal.

The deadlock was finally broken when United skipper Harry Clarke headed home from a corner.

Soon after centre back Ben Sriburi made it 2-0 and a delightful chip from Bailey made it three.

The 3-0 margin of victory was no more than United deserved for their collective efforts which went towards what was a terrific all-round team performance.

