Exmouth United U14s receive trophy for their league success

Exmouth United Under-14s with the Exeter and District Youth League Division Two trophy. Picture AG STEPHENS Archant

The Exeter & District Youth League awards were held Corn Exchange in Exeter and Exmouth United Under-14s were in attendance to receive their trophy.

The United team proudly took to the stage to collect their Division Two title winning medals and the trophy.

In what was an exceptional season, United won 19 out of their 20 league matches.

It was also a case of 'double delight' for the team at the awards for, after team skipper Cayleb Field received the trophy one of the team, Jay Leballeur, stepped forward to receive the award of Exmouth United-14 Exeter and District Youth League Player of the Season.

In an outstanding campaign, young Leballeur scored an amazing 60 goals.

The Exmouth United U14 squad comprised; Daniel Alford, Harry Bassett, Harry Bowley, Lewis Evans, Cayleb Field, Lewis Fulls, Finn Glanfield, Seb Harrison, Harry Kifli-Reynolds, Jay Leballeur, Dylan Mogford, Patryk Plachecki, Tom Price and Bryn Stephens.