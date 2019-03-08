Exmouth United U14s march on in title race after 15th win in 16 outings

Action from the Exmouth United U14 win over Central. Picture EUFC Archant

Exmouth United Under-14s made it 15 wins from 16 matches this season as they defeated hosts Central City 6-2 in an Exeter and District Youth League Division Two meeting.

In what was an even-steven start to the game it was United who opened the scoring, with Jay Leballeur tucking away a spot kick awarded after he had been felled in the area.

Minutes later, Leballeur scored a second, with the assist a superb through-ball from Cayleb Field.

Central hit back, scoring from a penalty themselves and they then twice hit the frame of the goal before the impressive Leballeur completed a first half hat-trick to see United into the break with a 3-1 lead. In the second half United wingers Patryk Plachecki and Daniel Alford became key influences on proceedings. Plachecki was involved in developing a number of attacks on the right wing, demonstrating some great skill and superb crossing. On the left side, defender-

turned-winger Alford was positive throughout the half and his desire was rewarded when he twice latched on to the ball in the area to score for United. The other second-half United goal was a fourth for Leballeur, while Central also netted a second.

With four matches to play, United stay top of the table and in a commanding positon with regard to the race for the top honour.

Exmouth United: Lewis Fulls, Harry Kifli-Reynolds, Harry Bassett, Harry Bowley, Daniel Alford, Seb Harrison, Bryn Stephens, Finn Glanfield, Tom Price, Cayleb Field, Dylan Mogford, Lewis Evans, Patryk Plachecki, Jay Leballeur.