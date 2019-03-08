Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth United U14s march on in title race after 15th win in 16 outings

PUBLISHED: 13:33 02 April 2019

Action from the Exmouth United U14 win over Central. Picture EUFC

Action from the Exmouth United U14 win over Central. Picture EUFC

Archant

Exmouth United Under-14s made it 15 wins from 16 matches this season as they defeated hosts Central City 6-2 in an Exeter and District Youth League Division Two meeting.

In what was an even-steven start to the game it was United who opened the scoring, with Jay Leballeur tucking away a spot kick awarded after he had been felled in the area.

Minutes later, Leballeur scored a second, with the assist a superb through-ball from Cayleb Field.

Central hit back, scoring from a penalty themselves and they then twice hit the frame of the goal before the impressive Leballeur completed a first half hat-trick to see United into the break with a 3-1 lead. In the second half United wingers Patryk Plachecki and Daniel Alford became key influences on proceedings. Plachecki was involved in developing a number of attacks on the right wing, demonstrating some great skill and superb crossing. On the left side, defender-

turned-winger Alford was positive throughout the half and his desire was rewarded when he twice latched on to the ball in the area to score for United. The other second-half United goal was a fourth for Leballeur, while Central also netted a second.

With four matches to play, United stay top of the table and in a commanding positon with regard to the race for the top honour.

Exmouth United: Lewis Fulls, Harry Kifli-Reynolds, Harry Bassett, Harry Bowley, Daniel Alford, Seb Harrison, Bryn Stephens, Finn Glanfield, Tom Price, Cayleb Field, Dylan Mogford, Lewis Evans, Patryk Plachecki, Jay Leballeur.

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Appeal rejected over 59-bed care home plans for Exmouth employment land

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Pub customer strangled and battered after fall out with brothers, court hears

Kraig Owens. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Appeal rejected over 59-bed care home plans for Exmouth employment land

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Pub customer strangled and battered after fall out with brothers, court hears

Kraig Owens. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowler Sue Harriott crowned Devon Champion of Champion for the third time

The Devon colts bowls team who recently visited Madeira. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth badminton ace nets 2019 Polish Open Title

Exmouth's Ben Lane and Telfords Jess Pugh after their 2019 Polish Open victory. Picture: ENGLAND BADMINTON

Exmouth United U14s march on in title race after 15th win in 16 outings

Action from the Exmouth United U14 win over Central. Picture EUFC

Exmouth Town title pursuit - the remaining games

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists