Exmouth United U13s keep promotion hopes alive

Picture: Terry Life Archant

Exmouth United Under-13s made it eight wins on the bounce as they eased to a 4-1 victory over West Exe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

United found themselves behind early on after an in-swinging corner was headed down and, after a mini scramble, was poked home from close range to become the first goal United had conceded in four outings!

The response was good and parity was swiftly restored when, after some neat passing from the back William Lavis found space from where he sent the ball over the top for Andy Maier to run onto and slot past the West Exe glovesman.

Maier then put the home side in front after another good finish from a one-on-one situation, his second of the game.

Captain Riley Crisp was then brought down inside the box after he nipped the ball past the sliding defender and Jack Macdonald-Brown converted the penalty into the top left corner of the net.

Exmouth soaked up more pressure from a good West Exe side and stand in keeper, and the Man of the Match award winner, Noah Fogwill, kept his sides two goal cushion as he tipped a shot onto the post for it to rebound back in to his arms.

Luca Brind later sealed the three points to make the game 4-1, after Dan Gutmann brilliantly played him through on goal.

The win keeps Exmouth United’s promotion push well and truly on and they will be hoping to extend their beaten run when they visit Dawish on Saturday (April 6).