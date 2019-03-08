Advanced search

Exmouth United U13s come from behind to win Plate final

PUBLISHED: 13:35 16 May 2019

Exmouth United Under-13s with the Exeter and District Youth League Plater trophy they won at Tiverton Town. Picture EUFC

Archant

Exmouth United finished their season on a massive high as they beat Okehampton 2-1 in the Exeter and District Youth League Under-13s Plate final.

Having finished the season winning 14 of their last 16 games, United were feeling very confident going into the match, despite their opponents sitting a Division above them.

The game started quite evenly, with both teams finding their feet and getting used to the big crowd watching on.

United came closest to breaking the deadlock as Lewis Tose latched on to a ball over the top, only to be denied by a fantastic save by the Okehampton goalkeeper who made himself big and got a big hand to the ball.

Okehampton started to find more success going forward, with their striker causing headaches for the United defence and the game stayed at 0-0 at half-time thanks to United keeper Rossi Mcintyre dominating his area and smothering the through balls.

However, in a disastrous start to the second half, United found themselves a goal behind.

They made changes with Benji Clutton sent on into a midfield role and the youngster showed real maturity and calm as he got on the ball and started to get his team moving forward, with Leo Burgess going close to levelling the game.

With real pressure on the Okehampton defence, United finally got the equaliser with 15 minutes to go after Luca Brind's hard work allowed him to dispossess the defender and cross the ball to strike partner Tose, who brought the ball down, turned and curled a left foot shot into the net.

It was the fresh legs of the United midfield that turned the game, with Daniel Gutmann's attacking runs causing all kinds of problems for the Okehampton's tiring defence.

United found themselves in front as Clutton played a lovely through ball to Brind, who crossed the ball again for Tose, who struck the ball home on his right foot to give his side a precious advantage with only minutes to go.

Okehampton pushed for an equaliser, but were thwarted thanks to fantastic defending from both captain William Lavis and Jack Macdonald Brown at the back and United held firm to hear the final whistle blow, to spark celebrations from the big crowd.

A wonderful achievement from the Exmouth United which has seen brand new players playing in their first ever season of football.

