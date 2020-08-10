Exmouth United seek new players for their Under-15 and Under-16 teams

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Exmouth United are looking for new players to join both their Under-15 and Under-16 teams for the coming 2020/21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both teams are run by FA qualified coaches with many years of experience in youth football.

The target age group for these two youth teams is youngsters who will be in school years 10 and 11 this September.

Exmouth United is a family-friendly club with football teams for young people from Under-8s through to Under-18s.

For more details, contact Ag Stephens on 07825 365798.