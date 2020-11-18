Fab French hat-trick seals pre-lockdown victory

Exmouth United Under-12s Leo French Archant

Fab French hat-trick seals pre-lockdown victory

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth United Under-12s Exmouth United Under-12s

Exmouth United Under 12’s picked up their first league win of the season against Exeter Panthers, winning 5-4, just before lockdown.

Panthers started the game the brighter and it was no surprise when they found the early goal. Exmouth took some time to get into their stride, but United grew in confidence with some great passing.

The goal came for United halfway through the first half, a quick move high up the pitch, which found Tommy Barrow passing the ball forward to Leo French, who took the ball beyond the defenders and finished well to level up the score.

The second for United, again came from link up play between Barrow and French, in similar fashion to the first goal, with French finishing well beyond the outstretched arms of the Panthers ‘keeper.

Panthers started the second half well and caused several problems for the Exmouth defence, but some strong tackling and good defensive line of Thomas Brooking and Nathan Briggs ensured the Panthers couldn’t find the equalising goal.

Exmouth were finding space down the wings and it was substitute Reuben Stock who found space down the wing, whipping a high ball into the box, which caught the Panthers ‘keeper off guard and the ball finding its way into the exposed net.

United kept the pressure on the home team and French was able to complete his hat-trick, a long ball wasn’t dealt with by the Panthers defence and French was in the right place, to take the ball out wide and drill home from the edge of the box.

United found themselves 5-1 up from a corner, the keeper spilling the lofted cross and Evan Walkey pounced on the ball, turned quickly and fired home from short range.

Tate Ferreday found himself being called up upon after a relatively quiet spell in goal for United, but was unable to stop a well worked goal by the Panthers.

Panthers scored two further quick goals after a dubious penalty was given to the home side.

Holden Pannell and Louis Ford were prominent and contributed to the team success and ensuring that the three points were coming back to Exmouth.