Exmouth United into cup last four after Feniton success

Exmouth United Under-11s after their Exeter & District Youth League Cup quarter-final success against Feniton. Picture: EUFC Archant

Exmouth United Under-10s marched into the Exeter & District Youth League Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Feniton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Exmouth United Under-10s cup success against Feniton. Picture EUFC Action from the Exmouth United Under-10s cup success against Feniton. Picture EUFC

It was sweet revenge for United against the side that had ended their cup hopes the previous season!

United made a confident start with striker Harry Dellar, supported by a hard-working midfield group, creating early pressure but they were kept at arm's length by a well-organised Feniton defence.

It was not all one-way though and, a minute before the break Feniton put together a slick move that left one of their number bearing down on the United goal, but a combination of glovesman Rory Brown and defender, Josh West meant the effort on goal was wide of the mark. From the goal kick the ball was worked up-field and, after good work from Henry Russell, the ball broke to Ollie French, who drilled it home to send United into the break with a 1-0 lead. During the break the United coaches urged their side to continue to concentrate and keep things tight at the back.

The players responded well and began the second half with a real confidence about their play.

Action from the Exmouth United Under-10s cup success against Feniton. Picture EUFC Action from the Exmouth United Under-10s cup success against Feniton. Picture EUFC

With Johnie Bowley always a great option on the right and Ollie French, likewise on the left, the pair were complemented perfectly by Sam Baker in central midfield.

It was Baker who provided the assist for the second goal as it was his cross that was met by a perfect run from French that ended with the youngster 'passing' the ball into the net with a sweetly timed right-foot strike.

Jamie Billingham and Max Fagan were introduced from the bench and it was the former's pressing that forced an error from which Billingham played a pass into Baker, who looked up and crossed for Max Fagan to steer the ball home with a right-foot near post volley to complete the scoring.

Once three up, it was a case of good game management to see the tie to its conclusion, something United did with aplomb.

Action from the Exmouth United Under-10s cup success against Feniton. Picture EUFC Action from the Exmouth United Under-10s cup success against Feniton. Picture EUFC

● Michael Caines and Lympstone Manor have very kindly extended their sponsorship of this team and have supplied all with wet weather training kit, which has seen a lot of use lately!

The team and coaches would like to take the opportunity of saying huge thanks again to Michael and his team.