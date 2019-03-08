Advanced search

Exmouth Town youth teams net super support from the Muff Town Casuals

PUBLISHED: 12:11 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 29 September 2019

Exmouth Town supporters group 'Muff Town Casuals' have handed over first aid kits to the five Southern Road youth teams.

The Town supporters, well know for their fund raising activities, held a barbecue and social evening in early September which was aimed at hopefully getting together sufficient fund to purchase the first aid kits and it was very much a case of 'mission accomplished'!

An official handover of the kits took place on the final Saturday of the month after the Town first team win over Cadbury Heath. At the handover, Town youth section leader Nick James thanked the supporters group

