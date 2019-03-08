Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town youth teams face a busy weekend of league and cup football

PUBLISHED: 08:06 20 September 2019

Archant

There's a busy weekend ahead for the Exmouth Town youth teams, writes Steve Birley.

The Town Under-8s, who have sufficient numbers to be fielding two teams this season, are in action at Exmouth Community College where the Town A and B teams take on opposition from Axminster Town and Feniton, with play getting underway from 10.30am.

The Under-12s travel into Exeter to meet Heavitree Hawks (10.30am) and the Under-14s are in Devon Cup action when they entertain Eastside from Barnstaple (12.30pm).

There's a local derby for the Town Under-16s as they travel to Sidmouth Town (9.30am) and the action continued on Sunday with the Under-16s straight back in action, this time with an away game in the Devon County Cup against Plymstock.

Also in Sunday action are the Town Under-18s who have a Devon Cup tie at home to Newton Town with that match being played at Southern Road and kicking-off at 2pm.

The Town Under-18s won the Devon Cup last season and already this season, a number of last years U18 team have broken into the senior team sat Town.

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town youth teams face a busy weekend of league and cup football

Draper at the double in Town Under-16s derby success

Football on pitch

Exmouth Town drawn at home to Parkway in Les Phillips Cup

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowlers enjoy a number of social events

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Salih stars as super sub Sharp seals late win for Town U12s

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists