Exmouth Town youth teams face a busy weekend of league and cup football

Archant

There's a busy weekend ahead for the Exmouth Town youth teams, writes Steve Birley.

The Town Under-8s, who have sufficient numbers to be fielding two teams this season, are in action at Exmouth Community College where the Town A and B teams take on opposition from Axminster Town and Feniton, with play getting underway from 10.30am.

The Under-12s travel into Exeter to meet Heavitree Hawks (10.30am) and the Under-14s are in Devon Cup action when they entertain Eastside from Barnstaple (12.30pm).

There's a local derby for the Town Under-16s as they travel to Sidmouth Town (9.30am) and the action continued on Sunday with the Under-16s straight back in action, this time with an away game in the Devon County Cup against Plymstock.

Also in Sunday action are the Town Under-18s who have a Devon Cup tie at home to Newton Town with that match being played at Southern Road and kicking-off at 2pm.

The Town Under-18s won the Devon Cup last season and already this season, a number of last years U18 team have broken into the senior team sat Town.