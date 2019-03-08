Exmouth Town youth get busy weekend started with Friday night barbecue

There's a busy weekend ahead for Exmouth Town youth teams and the weekend of action gets underway with a social event at the club's Southern Road home.

The supporters of Town Youth are running a fund raising barbecue to which all are invited.

As for the 'on-pitch' action. Town Under-14s are first to play as their warren View meeting with Westexe kicks-off at 9.45am.

There's an 11.15am start for the Town Under-16s who are in a local derby against Exmouth United and then, at 11.30am, the Town U12s kick-off their league meeting with Feniton.

There's also Sunday action with the Town U18s away at Holsworthy.