Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town youth get busy weekend started with Friday night barbecue

PUBLISHED: 08:45 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 13 September 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

There's a busy weekend ahead for Exmouth Town youth teams and the weekend of action gets underway with a social event at the club's Southern Road home.

The supporters of Town Youth are running a fund raising barbecue to which all are invited.

As for the 'on-pitch' action. Town Under-14s are first to play as their warren View meeting with Westexe kicks-off at 9.45am.

There's an 11.15am start for the Town Under-16s who are in a local derby against Exmouth United and then, at 11.30am, the Town U12s kick-off their league meeting with Feniton.

There's also Sunday action with the Town U18s away at Holsworthy.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town youth get busy weekend started with Friday night barbecue

Football on pitch

Claire Wright ‘stands ready’ after Hugo Swire opts not to stand in next election

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Devon County Council faces £28million budget shortfall, prompting fears among councillors

Devon County Council's county hall. Picture: Daniel Clark

Mindful Chef co-founders head home to host beach clean up

Friends Myles Hopper, Rob Grief-Gran, and Sidmouth's Giles Humphries have seen their business Mindful Chef raise more than £1million in a week. Pictured are Myles and Giles.

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists