Exmouth Town youth schedule

Exmouth Town’s youth set-up continue their stop-start season this weekend.

Two Lockdowns and an enforced Covid break in the season has really made this a difficult campaign for everyone.

On Saturday, the Under-9s, who have made a promising start to their season, take on Feniton and Honiton away at 9am at Feniton playing fields. The Under-12s, who have won all of their League games, are away at Heavitree Hurricanes at Trinty Cof E primary school.

The Under-13s are coming to grips with moving to full-size goals and are at home to Sidmouth Vikings at Withycombe Common with a 11.30 kick-off.

Town’s Under-15s are away at Cowick Barton playing fields to take on Westexe. The Under-14s and 16s have no games planned this weekend.

On Sunday, Town’s unbeaten Under-18s are away in the League Cup at Coombe Lane Teignmouth. where they take on Teignmouth in a 2pm start.