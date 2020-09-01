Exmouth Town win midweek FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town moved confidently into the preliminary round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory at fellow Toolstation Western League outfit Keynsham Town on Tuesday night.

Jordan Harris fired Town ahead with a trade-mark finish and an over-head kick from Dave Rowe doubled the advantage to see Town, playing in their change strip of red and white, into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

The home side halved the deficit in the 70th minute, but any worries the travelling fans might have had were swiftly dispelled as Aaron Denny, who had to pass a pre-match fitness test, swiftly restored the two goal advantage.

The third goal owed as much to Ace High’s excellent work to chase down a loose ball that forced the home glovesman into a weak clearance and then, the quick-thinking Denny needed no second invitation to drill the ball into an empty net from 25 yards out!

The final quarter of the contest was very much end-to-end, but Town certainly had the better chances to add further goals.

Before the game, Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings had spoken about the fact that neither boss Kevin Hill or the number two were worried in any shape or form about the fact that last season’s leading scorer had failed to find the net - nor had Town won a pre-season game.

Rawlings preferred to focus on the importance in pre-season being that the team prepare correctly to be able to ‘hit the ground running’ when the competitive action gets underway and so it is indeed quite prophetic that it was Harris who opened the scoring inside the first quarter of the contest.

It was also a case of ‘third time lucky’ for the Southern Road men who had lost on each of their previous outings on an artificial surface, losing 1-0 in a league game at Keynsham Town last October and then going down 3-2 at Roman Glass St George in another league outing on a plastic pitch.

Town team: Robbie Powell, Alphie Mahon, Dan Cullen, Mike Humphreys, David Rowe, Tom Gardner, Aaron Denny, Mark Lever, Ace High, Jordan Harris, Max Gillard. Subs: Scott Merritt, Kevin Hill, Tim Bradshaw, Ollie Bray, Danny Pym.