Advanced search

Exmouth Town win midweek FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town

PUBLISHED: 21:41 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:54 01 September 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town moved confidently into the preliminary round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory at fellow Toolstation Western League outfit Keynsham Town on Tuesday night.

Jordan Harris fired Town ahead with a trade-mark finish and an over-head kick from Dave Rowe doubled the advantage to see Town, playing in their change strip of red and white, into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

The home side halved the deficit in the 70th minute, but any worries the travelling fans might have had were swiftly dispelled as Aaron Denny, who had to pass a pre-match fitness test, swiftly restored the two goal advantage.

The third goal owed as much to Ace High’s excellent work to chase down a loose ball that forced the home glovesman into a weak clearance and then, the quick-thinking Denny needed no second invitation to drill the ball into an empty net from 25 yards out!

The final quarter of the contest was very much end-to-end, but Town certainly had the better chances to add further goals.

Before the game, Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings had spoken about the fact that neither boss Kevin Hill or the number two were worried in any shape or form about the fact that last season’s leading scorer had failed to find the net - nor had Town won a pre-season game.

Rawlings preferred to focus on the importance in pre-season being that the team prepare correctly to be able to ‘hit the ground running’ when the competitive action gets underway and so it is indeed quite prophetic that it was Harris who opened the scoring inside the first quarter of the contest.

It was also a case of ‘third time lucky’ for the Southern Road men who had lost on each of their previous outings on an artificial surface, losing 1-0 in a league game at Keynsham Town last October and then going down 3-2 at Roman Glass St George in another league outing on a plastic pitch.

Town team: Robbie Powell, Alphie Mahon, Dan Cullen, Mike Humphreys, David Rowe, Tom Gardner, Aaron Denny, Mark Lever, Ace High, Jordan Harris, Max Gillard. Subs: Scott Merritt, Kevin Hill, Tim Bradshaw, Ollie Bray, Danny Pym.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth Town in away Tuesday night FA Cup action

The FA Cup trophy. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Town’s pre-season schedule ends with another blank sheet

Aarron Denny comes under a challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Isaac Burton during Exmouth Town's 4-0 win at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Plans to demolish former Exmouth care home withdrawn

Chestnuts, in Salterton Road, could be demolished. Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth Town in away Tuesday night FA Cup action

The FA Cup trophy. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES

Help say happy 100th birthday to Exmouth war veteran Bob!

Bob Crum, who turns 100 on September 14, 2020. Picture: Sarah Allen

Town’s pre-season schedule ends with another blank sheet

Aarron Denny comes under a challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Isaac Burton during Exmouth Town's 4-0 win at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town win midweek FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Local rugby clubs get the green light to step up ‘return to action’

Honiton rugby action

Town number two: ‘Pre-season results not as important as making sure we are ready for the competitive action’

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Penny Weeks in great form as Budleigh competitions head towards the final stages

Exmouth Town U9s gain so much in visit to Newton Abbot Tournament

Exmouth Town Under-9s. Picture ETFC