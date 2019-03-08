Exmouth Town win midweek cup tie at Cullompton Rangers

Exmouth Town's run of cup success continued as they won their Tuesday night Devon St Lukes Bowl 1st Round tie at South West Peninsula League Premier East side Cullompton Rangers 1-0.

A goal late in the game from Dax Vincent gave Town the victory and with it a home tie in round two against another SWP League side, Honiton Town.

Two of the Devon St Lukes Bowls ties were not played with Tiverton Town pulling out of their scheduled tie at Tavistock and Torridgeside doing similar from their tie at Stoke Gabriel with both teams citing the reason as being unable to field a team!

There were three other Tuesday night Devon Bowl ties and they saw Axminster Town defeat hosts Newton Abbot Spurs on penalties after the two sides ended 90 minutes - the home side with nine men after having two red cards - at 1-1, but Axminster Town won the shoot-out 3-2. Ilfracombe Town won 7-0 at Plymouth Marjon ; Holsworthy and Ivybridge shared four goals before they went to a penalty shoot-out and that was won 3-0 by Holsworthy and in the tie at Cullompton Rangers, Exmouth Town won 1-0.

The 2nd round draw for the Devon St Lukes Bowl is

Bovey Tracey or Torrington v Brixham; Exmouth Town v Honiton Town; Elmore or Elburton Villa v Torquay United; Holsworthy v Sidmouth Town or Darmouth; Axminster Town v Buckland Athletic or Willand Rovers; Plymouth Parkway v Ilfracombe Town and Stoke Gabriel v Plymouth Argyle

Exmouth Town are next in action on Saturday when they play their first Saturday home league game in eight weeks, entertaining Cadbury Heath with the Southern Road kick-off being 3pm.