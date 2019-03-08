Exmouth Town win / Cockles beaten at home / Budleigh and East Budleigh both lose but Lympstone win – Saturday’s local sporting round-up

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The penultimate Saturday of February saw Exmouth Town strengthen their grip on a top two place while Budleigh Salterton lost in the ‘battle of the basement boys’. There was a home defeat for the Cockles, beaten for only the third time this season in South West Premier home games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town claimed a 24th win in 31 South West Peninsula League Premier Division matches with a 3-1 victory over bottom side Sticker.

The game was the final one of the Town home league campaign and so now, their route to the title will have to be finished off on the road.

Town now have an eight point lead over second placed Plymouth Argyle Reserves and are nine clear of third placed Tavistock, though Tavvy do have three games in hand with one of them being a meeting with Argyle Reserves.

The top six after the March 23 games is.

Premier Division P W D L F A GD Pts

Exmouth Town 31 24 4 3 81 23 58 76

Plymouth Argyle 31 22 2 7 110 38 72 68

Tavistock 28 21 4 3 84 37 47 67

St Austell 29 20 3 6 86 52 34 63

Saltash United 28 17 4 7 68 33 35 55

Torpoint Athletic 31 15 6 10 71 53 18 51

Budleigh Salterton were in Eastern Division action, but they were beaten by the only side to sit below them in the table, Liverton, with the South Devon side winning 2-1.

In terms of local teams in the Macron League, Exmouth Town Reserves eased the pressure on their lowly top flight situation with a splendid 2-0 win at Lyme Regis. Topsham Town were also winners as they defeated Okehampton Argyle 4-2.

In Division Three, Budleigh Salterton Reserves went down 5-0 at Beer Albion Reserves whilst East Budleigh suffered a blow to their top three aspirations when they lost 3-0 at Lympstone.

Division Five leaders Exmouth Spartans suffered only their fourth defeat of the league season when beaten 2-1 at Westexe Park Rangers and the win for the Tiverton side means that they are now third and just five points behind Spartans and they have two games in hand.

In Division Eight, Exmouth Town thirds lost 11-2 at high-flying Dawlish United Reserves. There was also defeat for Lympstone Reserves, who went down 5-1 at Elmore thirds while Millwey Rise Reserves were edged out 2-1 at Priory Reserves, but there was joy for Topsham Town Reserves who won 1-0 at home to Devon Yeoman.

RUGBY

It was a day of mixed results for Exmouth RFC as the 1st XV were beaten at home but the 2nd XV and the club’s Nomads, were both victorious.

The Cockles’ 1st XV went down 27-14 at home to Bracknell – suffering only their third home defeat of the South West Premier campaign in the process. The home loss also means that the Cockles’ hopes of a top four finish are now over for this season.

However, there was better news from the Cockles 2nd XV who 54-14 against Ivybridge IIs and the Cockles’ Nomads were 29-13 winners over Honiton 2nds.

Exmouth Colts were also in action and they won 52-24 against Plymstock Albion Oaks Colts.

There was no action for Withycombe for they conceded their game with Tribute Cornwall and Devon division table-topping Penryn for the second time this season.

There was action for Withycombe Colts though and they went down narrowly, beaten 12-7 at Brixham